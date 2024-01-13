Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design

In a time of rapid information dissemination, the truth often gets tangled in the web of social media claims and counterclaims. One such claim that has been circulating is the assertion that the Biden administration has eliminated patriotic symbols like the US flag, the bald eagle, and the phrase “We The People” from the newly issued US passports. Names like EndWokeness and Elon Musk have been associated with amplifying these allegations. However, these assertions are fundamentally flawed.

The Origin of the New Passport Design

The design of the next-generation US passports, contrary to popular belief, was not approved during President Biden’s term. The truth is, these passports were first issued in 2021, a time when former President Donald Trump was in office. The United States Department of State confirms that the redesign, which includes new security features such as a polycarbonate data page and laser-engraved personalization, was part of a modernization effort initiated well before President Biden took office.

Decoding the New Design

The updated passports do include the bald eagle – a potent symbol of American patriotism. The eagle has not been eliminated; instead, it has been relocated to a different page compared to earlier versions. The claim that the new design lacks patriotic symbols is therefore baseless. It is essential to remember that design updates, such as the ones in these passports, are part of the natural progression of technology and security measures. They are not indicative of a shift in national sentiment or a dilution of patriotism.

Addressing the Misinformation

In the age of fake news, misinformation can spread like wildfire, leading to unnecessary panic and confusion. It is crucial to verify information before accepting it as truth or sharing it further. The narrative that President Biden is responsible for removing patriotic imagery from US passports is a classic example of such misinformation. By understanding the facts, we can ensure that truth triumphs over sensationalism and misinformation.