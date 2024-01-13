en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design

In a time of rapid information dissemination, the truth often gets tangled in the web of social media claims and counterclaims. One such claim that has been circulating is the assertion that the Biden administration has eliminated patriotic symbols like the US flag, the bald eagle, and the phrase “We The People” from the newly issued US passports. Names like EndWokeness and Elon Musk have been associated with amplifying these allegations. However, these assertions are fundamentally flawed.

The Origin of the New Passport Design

The design of the next-generation US passports, contrary to popular belief, was not approved during President Biden’s term. The truth is, these passports were first issued in 2021, a time when former President Donald Trump was in office. The United States Department of State confirms that the redesign, which includes new security features such as a polycarbonate data page and laser-engraved personalization, was part of a modernization effort initiated well before President Biden took office.

Decoding the New Design

The updated passports do include the bald eagle – a potent symbol of American patriotism. The eagle has not been eliminated; instead, it has been relocated to a different page compared to earlier versions. The claim that the new design lacks patriotic symbols is therefore baseless. It is essential to remember that design updates, such as the ones in these passports, are part of the natural progression of technology and security measures. They are not indicative of a shift in national sentiment or a dilution of patriotism.

Addressing the Misinformation

In the age of fake news, misinformation can spread like wildfire, leading to unnecessary panic and confusion. It is crucial to verify information before accepting it as truth or sharing it further. The narrative that President Biden is responsible for removing patriotic imagery from US passports is a classic example of such misinformation. By understanding the facts, we can ensure that truth triumphs over sensationalism and misinformation.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
44 seconds ago
Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe
In an unfolding political storm, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has initiated an in-depth investigation into alleged irregular financial transactions between a private minerals company and an IT firm owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena. This probe has sparked a whirlwind of controversy in the state’s political sphere, with the Congress party
Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe
War Room Tavern: Albany's New Hub for Political Nightlife
5 mins ago
War Room Tavern: Albany's New Hub for Political Nightlife
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Town Hall Disrupted by Climate Protesters
5 mins ago
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Town Hall Disrupted by Climate Protesters
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
1 min ago
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
Senator Lankford's Innovative Approach to Bipartisan Immigration Deal
3 mins ago
Senator Lankford's Innovative Approach to Bipartisan Immigration Deal
U.S. Raises Concerns over China's Human Rights Abuses in High-Level Meeting
3 mins ago
U.S. Raises Concerns over China's Human Rights Abuses in High-Level Meeting
Latest Headlines
World News
TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights
22 seconds
TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
22 seconds
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
34 seconds
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
High Stakes Rematch: 10/11 Ranked Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Cornell
44 seconds
High Stakes Rematch: 10/11 Ranked Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Cornell
Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe
44 seconds
Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
1 min
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
Connacht Gears Up for Decisive Champions Cup Match Against Lyon Amidst Challenges
1 min
Connacht Gears Up for Decisive Champions Cup Match Against Lyon Amidst Challenges
Kivioli Adventure Center: A Winter Wonderland for New Skiers
2 mins
Kivioli Adventure Center: A Winter Wonderland for New Skiers
Senator Lankford's Innovative Approach to Bipartisan Immigration Deal
3 mins
Senator Lankford's Innovative Approach to Bipartisan Immigration Deal
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
41 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
49 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app