Debunking EFF's Claim: Analyzing South Africa's Land Ownership Dynamics

South Africa's land distribution and ownership have been contentious issues for decades. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by Julius Malema, recently reiterated a claim that 80% of the population occupies less than 10% of the country's land, spotlighting land as a critical concern 30 years post-apartheid. However, this assertion, highlighted in the EFF's 2019 election manifesto and restated in recent discussions, warrants a closer examination for its accuracy and current relevance.

Understanding Land Occupation and Ownership

Contrary to the EFF's claim, the majority of South Africa's land is not 'occupied' in the conventional sense. Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) reported that only 2.6% of the land was 'built up' by 2014, with an additional 13% being 'cultivated' for agricultural purposes. The discussion, however, intensifies around land ownership. The EFF's analysis concludes that after accounting for white-owned agricultural land (67%), state-owned land (14%), and land owned by Indian South Africans (5%), a mere 14% remains for black African and coloured South Africans. Yet, this simplification overlooks several critical factors, including outdated data and the complexity of determining ownership in cases of corporate or trust-held land.

Breaking Down the Numbers

The 2017 land audit report provides a clearer picture, showing that about 82% of all registered land was privately owned in 2015, with individuals owning approximately 39% of this. Dissecting these figures by race reveals a skewed distribution, with white landowners possessing a larger share of agricultural land than their demographic proportion would suggest. Nevertheless, Prof Johann Kirsten from Stellenbosch University emphasizes the challenge in accurately assessing land ownership by race due to outdated data and the prevalence of non-individual ownership forms. Furthermore, Kirsten's research indicates significant shifts in land distribution since 1994, with approximately 25% of white-owned farmland redistributed.

Evaluating the EFF's Claim

Given the complexity of land ownership in South Africa and the reliance on outdated or oversimplified data, the EFF's claim does not hold up under scrutiny. The actual landscape of land distribution and ownership is far more nuanced, reflecting significant changes since the apartheid era and the ongoing efforts to address historical imbalances. This analysis underscores the importance of updating and refining data to accurately reflect current realities and inform policy decisions.

As South Africa continues to grapple with the legacy of apartheid and the challenge of land reform, the discourse around land ownership remains a potent symbol of broader socio-economic issues. The EFF's claim, while highlighting the urgency of land reform, also points to the need for a more informed and nuanced conversation that moves beyond rhetoric to address the complexities of land distribution. With updated data and a commitment to equitable reform, South Africa can work towards a more just and inclusive future for all its citizens.