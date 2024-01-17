Debunking Claims of Voter Fraud: The Deceased Are Not Voting

The lingering assertions of voter fraud involving the deceased have once again surfaced in the political landscape. Yet, despite the continuous claims, investigations have consistently validated the rarity of such instances, and their non-affecting nature on election outcomes. Former President Donald Trump's allegations of thousands of deceased people voting in the 2020 election have been met with substantial evidence to the contrary.

Unfounded Claims and Social Media Misinformation

The echo chamber of social media has done little to quell the spreading of misinformation. Posts have falsely suggested a widespread voter fraud involving the deceased and even pets. These posts often share an out-of-context photo of a mail truck in a cemetery, a photo that was originally taken in 2019 at Nashville's Mount Olivet Cemetery. Gina DeNicola, in her blog post detailing personal experiences, was the original source of this photograph, with no relation whatsoever to the act of voting.

Robust Verification Processes

In spite of occasional errors and the presence of deceased individuals' names on voter rolls, there are robust verification processes in place to prevent and address voter fraud. Instances where ballots have been cast in the name of the deceased have led to prosecutions, but these cases are isolated and rare. There is a system of checks and balances at county, state, and national levels to ensure election integrity. Statistics from the 2020 election reinforce this point, with only 1,465 fraudulent votes out of a total of 155 million.

State Laws and the Electronic Registration Information Center

Some states have opted to leave the Electronic Registration Information Center, a tool that aids in maintaining accurate voter rolls, due to misinformation regarding its funding. These unfounded rumors have further fueled the fire of voter fraud allegations. Nonetheless, it's important to note that state laws differ regarding the validity of ballots from voters who pass away before Election Day. This variation in procedures further complicates the issue and adds to the existing confusion.