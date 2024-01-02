en English
Politics

Debunked: Viral AI-Generated Image of Trump and Epstein Stirs Internet

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Debunked: Viral AI-Generated Image of Trump and Epstein Stirs Internet

A virtual tempest has been stirred on the internet as a digitally constructed image, featuring former U.S. President Donald Trump and convicted child sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, virally spreads across the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The image, depicting the two men in close proximity aboard a private jet, has been shared extensively on numerous accounts, with one account, lisa_liberal, garnering over 348,500 views and 3,800 likes. Albeit, genuine photographs of Trump and Epstein together do exist, this particular image has been conclusively debunked as a product of artificial intelligence (AI).

Unraveling the Truth

Despite its widespread dissemination, the authenticity of the image was met with skepticism, with observers branding it as a poorly contrived forgery. Utilizing AI detection software Illuminarty, the image was shown to have a 99.4% probability of being AI-generated. This was further substantiated by Hive software, which corroborated the previous finding with a 100% AI generation probability.

Confirmation of Inauthenticity

Further affirmation of the image’s inauthenticity was obtained via a Google Images reverse-image search. This search predominantly yielded social media posts as opposed to credible news reports. This implies that if the image were indeed genuine, it would have been extensively covered by major media outlets and attributed to a legitimate photographer or news agency.

Heightened Public Interest Amid Misinformation

The surge of this misinformation coincides with a heightened public interest in the relationship between Trump and Epstein, primarily due to the imminent court-ordered release of names associated with Epstein. At a time where misinformation seems to spread as fast as wildfire, it is ever more crucial to verify the authenticity of shared content and strive for accuracy.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan declined to revive a lawsuit by Michael Cohen against Donald Trump and the Justice Department. The lawsuit stems from Cohen’s imprisonment for authoring a tell-all memoir critical of Trump. Cohen was initially released to home confinement due to the coronavirus outbreak, but later returned to prison after being accused of violating the terms of his release. He served over a year of a three-year sentence for charges including tax evasion and lying to Congress. Despite his release on the orders of a judge, Cohen intends to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump’s legal representative expressed satisfaction with the court ruling.

Politics Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

