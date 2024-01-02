Debunked: Viral AI-Generated Image of Trump and Epstein Stirs Internet

A virtual tempest has been stirred on the internet as a digitally constructed image, featuring former U.S. President Donald Trump and convicted child sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, virally spreads across the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The image, depicting the two men in close proximity aboard a private jet, has been shared extensively on numerous accounts, with one account, lisa_liberal, garnering over 348,500 views and 3,800 likes. Albeit, genuine photographs of Trump and Epstein together do exist, this particular image has been conclusively debunked as a product of artificial intelligence (AI).

Unraveling the Truth

Despite its widespread dissemination, the authenticity of the image was met with skepticism, with observers branding it as a poorly contrived forgery. Utilizing AI detection software Illuminarty, the image was shown to have a 99.4% probability of being AI-generated. This was further substantiated by Hive software, which corroborated the previous finding with a 100% AI generation probability.

Confirmation of Inauthenticity

Further affirmation of the image’s inauthenticity was obtained via a Google Images reverse-image search. This search predominantly yielded social media posts as opposed to credible news reports. This implies that if the image were indeed genuine, it would have been extensively covered by major media outlets and attributed to a legitimate photographer or news agency.

Heightened Public Interest Amid Misinformation

The surge of this misinformation coincides with a heightened public interest in the relationship between Trump and Epstein, primarily due to the imminent court-ordered release of names associated with Epstein. At a time where misinformation seems to spread as fast as wildfire, it is ever more crucial to verify the authenticity of shared content and strive for accuracy.

