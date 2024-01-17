Debunked: False Claim of Biden's $6,400 Subsidy Circulates as Scam

In the digital age, misinformation and scams have found a fertile breeding ground, sowing seeds of deception among unsuspecting individuals. A recent example is a false claim circulating on social media, alleging a new government subsidy promised by President Joe Biden, offering Americans a hefty sum of $6,400 in stimulus money. This claim is, however, a well-crafted scam exploiting the credibility of the U.S. president and the financial vulnerabilities of the public.

The Anatomy of the Scam

The scam ingeniously employs a video that features manipulated audio to give the impression that President Biden is endorsing this subsidy. The actual footage was sourced from a January 5 campaign event in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where no such subsidy was mentioned. Further, the fraudulent post cunningly directs users to a webpage that, despite its URL suggesting a link to government programs, has no affiliation with the U.S. government.

Public Warnings and Fact-checking

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. government have been proactive in warning the public about such scams, emphasizing that legitimate government-funded financial assistance programs are accessible solely through official government websites. The fact-checking organization PolitiFact has categorically rated this claim as false and continues to debunk similar false claims.

Political Landscape Amid Scam Allegations

Meanwhile, in the political sphere, President Biden, who is seeking reelection, alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is striving to assure voters that inflation is in check and the economy is robust. Yellen defended the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, asserting that falling inflation and low unemployment vindicate the Biden administration's approach. She also emphasized that the COVID-19 spending has significantly benefited states and local governments, while a top Federal Reserve official expressed confidence that inflation would continue to decline this year.