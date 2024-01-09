en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti

A wave of controversy swirls around U.S. food aid practices following a recent incident in Haiti, where a staggering 310 metric tons of food donated by the U.S. government spoiled due to prolonged storage. Critics argue that the debacle sheds light on broader issues with U.S. food aid, with the incident serving as a spark to ignite heated debates.

U.S. Food Aid: A Dual-Purpose Tool?

The U.S. government’s food aid often serves dual purposes: it aims to assist those in dire need while simultaneously providing financial support to U.S. farmers. This dual-functionality, however, can lead to inefficiencies and, in some instances, can undermine local food production in recipient countries. The Haiti incident is a case in point, with the food spoilage attributed to chaos in the country and prolonged storage—factors critics say are indicative of systemic inefficiencies.

Congress Revisits the Farm Bill

The debate takes on an added layer of significance as Congress revisits the Farm Bill, which sets the rules for America’s international food aid programs. Current law mandates that non-emergency aid be sourced from American farmers and transported on U.S.-registered vessels—a requirement that critics argue inflates costs. The Biden Administration and several aid organizations are advocating for fewer restrictions on aid delivery, proposing more local sourcing and flexibility in distribution methods.

The American Farmers Feed the World Act

On the other side of the debate, American farm and shipping groups are digging in their heels, intent on maintaining the status quo. These groups have introduced the American Farmers Feed the World Act, asserting that all food for the Food for Peace program should be sourced from the U.S. Despite the controversy, it’s worth noting that U.S. food aid has evolved to include more market-based pathways, with about 60% now delivered through local purchases or as cash and vouchers.

The debate continues to rage as stakeholders weigh the benefits of supporting American agriculture against the efficiency of aid delivery and the potential impact on local economies in recipient countries. With the Haiti incident serving as a catalyst, it’s clear that the discourse around U.S. food aid practices is far from over.

0
Agriculture Politics United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
7 mins ago
NOAA NWS WPC Forecasts a Wet Week for Most of the U.S.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (NOAA NWS WPC) has released a precipitation forecast for the upcoming week, indicating a largely wet week for many regions across the United States. The regions anticipated to bear the brunt of this precipitation include the Northwest, Northern California, the Sierras, the Rocky
NOAA NWS WPC Forecasts a Wet Week for Most of the U.S.
FAO Renews Commitment to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance with Chulalongkorn University
42 mins ago
FAO Renews Commitment to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance with Chulalongkorn University
Delhi High Court Rules in Favor of PepsiCo in Potato Patent Dispute
43 mins ago
Delhi High Court Rules in Favor of PepsiCo in Potato Patent Dispute
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
27 mins ago
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
Karah Fissel Takes Charge as New Director for International Trade Policy at USA Rice
34 mins ago
Karah Fissel Takes Charge as New Director for International Trade Policy at USA Rice
Alabama Farmers Federation Endorses Candidates for State Board of Education
35 mins ago
Alabama Farmers Federation Endorses Candidates for State Board of Education
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
33 seconds
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
1 min
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
3 mins
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
3 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
4 mins
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
4 mins
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
4 mins
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
6 mins
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
Late Brigadier General David Kaboyo's Family Battles Land Grab in Uganda
7 mins
Late Brigadier General David Kaboyo's Family Battles Land Grab in Uganda
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
31 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app