Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan’s Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial

The imminent federal criminal trial of ex-Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan has sparked a contentious debate over whether his portrait should grace the walls of the Illinois state Capitol. This discussion resonates against the backdrop of a longstanding tradition of displaying portraits of past speakers, including those with tainted legacies like Republican George Ryan, who fell from grace with a federal conviction following his governorship.

Controversial Resolution

Republican state Rep. Ryan Spain has introduced a resolution aiming to block Madigan’s portrait from being exhibited at the Capitol unless he is absolved in his upcoming trial. Madigan stands accused in a 23-count indictment, facing allegations of corruption linked to Commonwealth Edison and AT&T Illinois, among other charges. While Spain’s resolution is yet to gain momentum in the Democratic-majority chamber, it may find support as Madigan’s trial draws nearer.

A Tactical Delay

In the meantime, Madigan’s legal team is seeking to postpone the trial, referencing a Supreme Court case that could potentially impact the verdict. The looming trial and the subsequent debate over Madigan’s portrait have reignited a broader conversation about the propriety of memorializing past officials with portraits, particularly in light of Illinois’ notorious history of political corruption.

Reflections on Legacy

The discourse also revisits the legacies of other convicted officials such as George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich, the latter denied a portrait in the Capitol due to legislation enacted following his impeachment and conviction. As Illinois Capitol grapples with the question of honoring its former speaker, it underscores the tension between acknowledging history and condoning corruption, a dilemma not unique to the state but reflective of larger issues in today’s political landscape.

