Debate Over Biden's Border Policy and Texas' Invocation of Self-Defense Rights

A contentious debate surrounds President Joe Biden's actions regarding the United States' southern border, with claims suggesting a violation of the Constitution's Invasion Clause, Article IV, Section 4. Accusations point to Biden orchestrating an 'invasion' through his immigration policies, a term used here to allege an influx of illegal immigration facilitated by the Biden Administration's policies, thereby posing a threat to public safety and sovereignty.

State's Right to Self-Defense

Supporters of the notion that states have the constitutional right to self-defense in such scenarios, including Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and 25 states, have invoked this right in response to the border situation. Governor Greg Abbott, characterizing the border situation as an 'invasion', has become a vocal critic of the federal government's alleged inaction.

Border Patrol Agents and Texas National Guard Support

Contrary to some narratives, there is no reported conflict between rank-and-file Border Patrol agents and the Texas National Guard. In fact, they express support for Texas' measures to defend its border. Concerns over issues such as drug trafficking and child trafficking are voiced, with criticism directed at the federal government for its perceived allowance of cartel influence over U.S. border control.

The Constitutional Debate

The crux of the conflict lies in the interpretation of the compact theory, which has historical roots in justifying secession before the Civil War. Texas, along with 25 other GOP governors, argues that the Biden administration has violated the federal government's compact with the states, hence justifying state usurpation of federal authority at the border. This invocation of the Constitution has potential implications for combating undocumented immigration and raises questions regarding the balance of power between the federal government and states.

Ultimately, the debate over Biden's border policy and Texas' invocation of self-defense rights highlights the ongoing struggle for control over the nation's border. As states assert their right to protect their borders independently, the tension between federal and state authority continues to escalate, and the resolution of this contention will undeniably shape the future of U.S. immigration policy.