Debate Intensifies: Diversity vs Merit in Judicial Appointments Amid Canada's Judicial Vacancy Crisis

In a scathing critique, prominent Toronto lawyer Ari Goldkind asserts that the Trudeau government's emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in judicial appointments is exacerbating the issue of judicial vacancies, leading to dismissed criminal trials.

Advertisment

Judicial Vacancies: A Looming Crisis

As of February 1st, 2024, the number of judicial vacancies in Canada remains high at 75, with 21 of these unfilled positions in the Ontario Superior Court. These vacancies have resulted in court delays, backlogs, and the collapse of serious criminal cases due to time limits set by the R v Jordan ruling.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner has expressed concerns over the high number of vacancies, which jeopardize access to justice. Goldkind attributes the delays not only to the vacancies but also to a rise in violent crime, further criticizing Trudeau's policies.

Advertisment

DEI vs Merit-Based Appointments

Goldkind contends that the Trudeau government's focus on DEI in judicial appointments hinders merit-based selections. He suggests that this emphasis on DEI is a significant factor contributing to the rising number of judicial vacancies.

In response to Goldkind's criticism, Trudeau blames the Harper government for the increase in crime. However, Goldkind dismisses this claim as absurd.

Advertisment

Federal Court Intervenes

The Federal Court has recently criticized Trudeau and the federal justice minister for failing to address the judicial vacancy crisis, stating that the lack of judges has led to the collapse of serious criminal cases in Toronto.

The court has declared that the government must make more timely appointments to fill the vacancies and ensure timely justice for Canadians. This decision came about as a result of a legal challenge by lawyer Yavar Hameed, highlighting the government's slow pace in appointing judges.

The court holds the prime minister and justice minister responsible for appointments and expects to see the number of vacancies reduced in a reasonable time.

As Canada grapples with the judicial vacancy crisis, the debate surrounding DEI and merit-based appointments continues to intensify. The legal system's ability to deliver justice in a timely and efficient manner hangs in the balance.