Dean Mazzarella Begins His 31st Year as Leominster’s Mayor With a Busy Year Ahead

On January 3, 2024, Dean Mazzarella embarked on his 31st year as the mayor of Leominster, a position of public service he has held with distinction since 1994. Known for his early-rising habits and a hands-on approach to community engagement, Mazzarella’s commitment to making a difference and helping people has been a constant throughout his tenure.

A Busy Year Ahead

As Mazzarella and his staff look to the year ahead, they set their sights on a series of pivotal projects and initiatives. The team is diligently working on organizing the capital improvement plan, setting goals for the city, and creating the FY2025 budget. According to mayoral aide Wendy Wiiks, key projects for 2024 include paving streets, undertaking major construction projects, renovating the Monument Square park, spearheading the Fallbrook Elementary School project, and expansion of the Orchard Hill Park industrial commercial park. In addition, the city plans to invest $3 million in paving and sidewalks and hopes to complete the Route 12 road project. The restoration of Prospect Park is another initiative on the city’s agenda.

Seeking Disaster Declaration

Leominster is also seeking a disaster declaration in the aftermath of the September 11 storm, which wreaked significant damage across the city. The city’s officials are hopeful for a positive response from President Biden, following Governor Maura Healey’s request. The approval would greatly assist the city in its recovery efforts and provide much-needed relief to the affected residents.

Community & Government

During his inauguration, Mazzarella took a moment to express his profound gratitude towards the city’s residents for their unwavering kindness and confidence in his leadership. Holding the record as the longest continuously serving mayor in the history of the Commonwealth, Mazzarella attributes his success to the community’s support and the importance of a caring and responsive government. As he looks to the future, Mazzarella is considering a thank you tour as a way to express his gratitude for the support he has received over his years in office. His vision for Leominster remains clear: to continue building a stronger, more compassionate community.