Deadly Raid in Ebonyi: Police Neutralize Three Gunmen, Arrest Five, Seize Ammunition

In a decisive operation on March 21, Ebonyi State Police, alongside sister security agencies, launched a raid against a notorious gunmen hideout in Omini community, Izzi Local Government Area, resulting in three gunmen killed and five arrested. This strategic action underscores the relentless efforts of the police force in combating crime and ensuring the safety of Ebonyi residents.

Joint Operation Targets Gunmen's Lair

The operation, informed by credible intelligence, saw the police and other security forces storming the forested hideout. The gunmen, upon noticing the security presence, engaged the operatives in a fierce gun battle. Despite the resistance, the police force's superior tactics led to the neutralization of three gang members, the arrest of five, and the escape of others. The raid also facilitated the recovery of significant evidence, including three Sienna vehicles used in criminal activities, an AK47 rifle with live ammunition, and a police warrant card, among others, highlighting the gang's involvement in recent attacks on police personnel in Ebonyi.

Implications of the Raid

This operation is a part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the networks of criminal gangs terrorizing Ebonyi State. The recovery of stolen vehicles and weapons not only deals a blow to the operational capabilities of these gangs but also sends a strong message about the state's security forces' resolve. The Police Commissioner, CP Augustina Ogbodo, praised the bravery and professionalism displayed by the officers, emphasizing the police's dedication to eradicating criminal elements within the state.

Continued Commitment to Public Safety

The successful operation marks a significant milestone in the fight against crime in Ebonyi State, with the Police Command reaffirming its commitment to public safety and the protection of lives and property. The Commissioner's assurance to not relent in this battle against criminality serves as a promise to the residents of Ebonyi, aiming to restore peace and order in the community. This event is a testament to the effectiveness of joint security operations and the importance of intelligence-led policing in addressing the challenges of crime and insurgency in Nigeria.