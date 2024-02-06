DC Appellate Court Rules Against Trump's Immunity; Senate's Bipartisan Border Bill Collapses

In a landmark ruling, the DC appellate court unanimously decreed that former President Donald Trump is not immune from legal prosecution following his presidency. The decision significantly alters the landscape of American jurisprudence, setting a precedent on the question of immunity for presidents after their term.

Trump's Legal Setback

The three-judge panel upheld a lower court's ruling, rejecting Trump's assertion of sweeping immunity from criminal charges post-presidency. The former president now faces 91 criminal charges across four separate U.S. jurisdictions. The ruling adds another layer of complexity to Trump's legal battles, forcing him to appeal to the Supreme Court within a specified timeframe. With the potential to impact the 2024 election, Trump's legal woes seem far from over.

Implications for Future Presidents

The ruling also questions the immunity of former presidents, a topic not previously addressed by an appellate court. The court rejected all three grounds put forth by Trump to establish broad protection for former presidents, warning that accepting his legal argument would place ex-presidents out of reach of all government branches. This decision could set a significant precedent, potentially holding former presidents accountable for their actions while in office.

Political Maneuvering and the Border Bill

Meanwhile, in the Senate, a proposed bipartisan border bill was quickly shelved due to pressure from Trump and opposition from House GOP leaders. The House GOP argued that passing the bill in the Senate would create a challenging situation in the House. Predicting that the bill was not necessarily destined to fail if put to a vote, they persuaded their Senate colleagues to prevent the bill from passing, thus evading potential conflict in the House. This strategic maneuvering led to the bill's collapse before it could gain momentum.