Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India

Yesterday, a series of unprecedented events unfolded across India, beginning with an assault on an Indigo airline pilot by a disgruntled passenger in Delhi, due to a delay in flight departure. The assault took place on the Delhi-Goa flight 6E-2175, which was delayed due to dense fog. The passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, allegedly assaulted the pilot during the delay announcement, which led to the filing of an FIR by Delhi Police.

Major Accident on Yamuna Expressway

Elsewhere, a major accident was reported on the Yamuna Expressway where two buses collided, leading to injuries to 30 passengers. The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident and providing necessary medical assistance to the injured.

Political Tensions Rise with Mayawati’s Attack on Akhilesh Yadav

In the political arena, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati launched a scathing attack on Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of being untrustworthy and likening him to a chameleon. She also criticized the Modi government’s free ration scheme, calling it an attempt to enslave the public. This criticism was part of her address to party workers on her birthday, where she outlined the party’s goals and strategies.

Illegal Construction Demolished in Damoh

In Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh, authorities took decisive action against illegal construction. Using a bulldozer, they demolished structures that were identified as unlawful, sending a clear message about the government’s stance on illegal construction.

Puri Seer Comments on Absence of Shankaracharyas

The Puri Seer commented on the notable absence of the four Shankaracharyas from the Ram Temple event, stating it was not about ego, but rather about adhering to religious protocols. This comment added a religious dimension to the ongoing discussions around the event.

Mayawati Announces BSP to Contest Lok Sabha Elections Alone

In a significant political development, Mayawati announced that the BSP will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently. This decision has potential implications for the political landscape in the run-up to the elections.

Intense Cold Wave Hits North India

Finally, an intense cold wave has swept North India, with dense fog causing disruptions in flight and train operations in Delhi, adding to the woes of the public. The weather department has issued advisories and the public is urged to take necessary precautions.