Daw Dwe Bu Champions Unity, Development at New Year Thanksgiving Ceremony

In a display of unity and commitment to development, Daw Dwe Bu, a member of the State Administration Council (SAC), graced the 2024 New Year Thanksgiving ceremony in Myitkyina. The event, organized by the Wunpawng Htunghking Hpung Ginjaw (WHG), was held at the Majwe Hall in Manaw Compound, Sitapu Ward.

Advocating for Unity and Collaboration

During the ceremony, Daw Dwe Bu emphasized the crucial role of collaboration between the government and ethnic communities in fostering development. She highlighted the need for loving-kindness within the state and country for the New Year. In her call for peace, she urged Christian priests to champion efforts to ensure a peaceful New Year. The message of unity was also echoed by the Kachin State chief minister, who underscored its significance for state development.

Visit to Grace Happy Land Orphanage

Following the event, Daw Dwe Bu, accompanied by the state chief minister’s wife and members of the state women’s affairs association, visited the Grace Happy Land Orphanage. She interacted with the principal and the children, encouraging them to focus on education and strive to become distinguished individuals for their country, state, ward, and village.

Generosity Extended to Schools

Her commitment to the welfare of children extended beyond the orphanage. Daw Dwe Bu also visited a school for the blind in Ayemyathaya ward. In a gesture of support, she presented K1 million to the principal of the school, mirroring her earlier donation to the orphanage.

The actions of Daw Dwe Bu at the New Year Thanksgiving ceremony and her subsequent visits to the orphanage and the school for the blind reflect her commitment to unity, development, and the welfare of children. They also underscore the importance she places on collaboration between the government and ethnic communities for the overall development of the state and country.