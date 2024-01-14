Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan

In the Swiss town of Davos, a critical convergence of national security advisors from around 80 delegations is poised to take place on Sunday, January 14. This summit marks the fourth of its kind and is centered around rallying global support for Ukraine's proposed peace plan, aimed at resolving a conflict that has stretched over nearly two years.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced via social media that preparations for the Davos forum were underway. He emphasized the collective global effort to build a world characterized by stability and meaningful freedom for future generations.

Ukraine's Peace Initiative: A Beacon of Hope

At the heart of this convocation is the Ukrainian peace initiative, which envisages an end to the ongoing hostilities and a return to tranquility in the region. The peace plan, dubbed as the 'Peace Formula,' was launched by President Zelensky and consists of 10 key principles designed to ensure enduring peace in Ukraine.

The Role of Davos: A Neutral Ground for Dialogue

The selection of Davos as the venue for these high-stakes discussions underlines its status as a neutral platform for deliberations on global security matters. Switzerland, apart from hosting the event, is participating in crucial working groups focused on nuclear safety and food security, further emphasizing the role dialogue plays in the quest for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

International Support: A Collective Pursuit of Peace

The involvement of 80 delegations in the conference underscores the international community's vested interest in finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis. The meeting is expected to present the outcomes achieved in earlier sessions and lay the groundwork for future discussions on attaining peace in Ukraine. The collective effort symbolizes a reinvigorated attention and support for Ukraine's battle against the invasion.

