Davos 2024: World Economic Forum’s Elite Gathering Amid Opulent Side-Events

The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024, one of the most anticipated events on the global calendar, is set to convene in the scenic Swiss town of Davos. Over 3,000 influential figures, from political leaders to business magnates, are expected to grace the event. This year’s theme, ‘Rebuilding Trust’, suggests a focus on fostering transparency, collaboration, and mutual respect among the world’s power players.

Who’s Who of Davos

Among the illustrious attendees, the list includes Chinese Premier Li Qiang, French President Emmanuel Macron, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Climate envoy John Kerry, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Argentinean President Javier Milei, and supermodel Naomi Campbell are also expected. Notably, WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will be present amidst a global health crisis. Business titans like Marc Benioff and Jamie Dimon are set to steer pivotal discussions. The social hierarchy at Davos is color-coded, with the badge color indicating the level of access and prestige.

The Davos Experience

Beyond serious policy discussions, the WEF is known for its opulent side-events. Lavish cocktail parties, gourmet catering, and private performances by top artists are the norm. Anthony Scaramucci is hosting an exclusive wine soirée featuring an array of exquisite champagnes and wines. Previous years have seen daring offers like microdoses of magic mushrooms to delegates, although such a psychedelic company is noticeably absent this year.

Controversies and Criticisms

JP Morgan banker Mary Erdoes, infamous for her past dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, is also expected to attend. This highlights the ongoing connections to Epstein within high-profile circles, a controversial aspect that has often been critiqued. The WEF has faced criticism for its exclusivity and the opulence displayed amidst pressing global issues. Yet, its role as a global convener of influential individuals and a platform for addressing key challenges cannot be overlooked.