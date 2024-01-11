Davies Mwila Criticizes State Prosecutors Over Extended Case Delays

In a display of growing exasperation, former Secretary General of the Patriotic Front (PF), Davies Mwila, has publicly aired his dissatisfaction with the state prosecutors handling his case. His comments were made at the Lusaka Magistrate Court, where he expressed frustration over the continuous adjournments and perceived lack of seriousness from the prosecutors.

For over two years, Mwila has been mired in a legal battle. The specifics of the case have not been disclosed, yet the recurring delays in the court proceedings have stirred a sense of discontent within the former PF Secretary General. He voiced his grievances, accusing the state prosecutors of repeatedly adjourning the case and thus impeding its progress.

Questioning the Prosecution’s Intent

Mwila’s critique extends beyond the recurring delays. He questioned the state prosecutors’ commitment to his case, suggesting a lack of seriousness on their part. It’s a charge that paints a picture of a prosecution that, in Mwila’s view, appears to be lackadaisical in its duties, causing continuous delays and prolonging the resolution of his case.

His public criticism underscores the mounting frustration felt by Mwila. A case that has dragged on for over two years, with no apparent end in sight, has led to an outpouring of public frustration. His accusations serve not only as a critique of his own case’s handling but also as a broader commentary on the state of the legal system.