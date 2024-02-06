David Shafer Seeks Disqualification of Fulton County DA Fani Willis from His Case

David Shafer, the former Georgia GOP chair, who also grapples with racketeering and election interference charges alongside former President Donald Trump, has launched a stringent bid to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her entire office from his case. Citing a potpourri of reasons, Shafer's motion hinges on the alleged prosecutorial misconduct, a personal relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, and the potential biasing of future jurors through comments made by Willis.

Shafer's Claims and Willis' Connection with Wade

Shafer's motion, a voluminous 229-page document, contends that Willis' words at a church gathering were a strategized attempt to skew the jury pool. Even more critical, though, he argues, is Willis' relationship with Wade. By hiring Wade, whom she has a romantic relationship with, and paying him significantly, Willis has, according to Shafer, created a palpable conflict of interest. The motion also calls for an evidentiary hearing to investigate the timing of Wade's hiring, as diverse accounts concerning the start of his romantic relationship with Willis have surfaced.

Seeking New Judicial Territory

Not limiting his requests to the disqualification of Willis and her team, Shafer has also proposed a change in the geographic location of his case. Deeming Fulton County, with its strong Democratic voting history, as a hurdle to a fair trial, he has suggested a move to either Burke County or Peach County. In these locations, voting in the 2020 elections was more evenly balanced between Trump and Joe Biden.

Co-defendants on the Same Page

Shafer isn't the lone voice raising concerns about the conduct of Willis and Wade. Co-defendant Michael Roman, too, has accused the duo of having a romantic affair and has joined Shafer in seeking their disqualification from the case. Additionally, other co-defendants, including Trump and Robert Cheeley, have filed similar motions to dismiss the case and disqualify Willis.

Amid these allegations, responses from Willis' camp have been largely silent. However, with a hearing scheduled for February 15, the stage is set for Willis and her office to answer Shafer's charges.