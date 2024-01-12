David Miliband Weighs In on UK’s Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels

In an interview with Sky News, David Miliband, President of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), voiced his views on the UK’s recent airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. Implicit support or understanding was suggested for the UK’s strategic decision-making in conducting these airstrikes, as Miliband emphasized the crucial role of intelligence in guiding such decisions.

Airstrikes in Response to Houthi Aggression

The UK and the US took swift military action in response to Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. Targeted strikes were launched on more than 60 Houthi military facilities in Yemen, with the intention to degrade and disrupt Houthi capabilities. This action was taken in self-defense, following the Houthi’s targeting of ships. The UK’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed the successful precision strikes on Houthi sites.

Legal Position and Parliamentary Scrutiny

The legal position for these military strikes has been made public and a full statement is expected from the Prime Minister in Parliament. However, there are concerns over the potential impact on international trade and shipping routes, leading to calls for scrutiny and a retrospective vote on the strikes.

International Repercussions

The crisis triggered by these strikes has prompted Russia to request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. It has also led to the diversion of vessels around southern Africa, with potential cost implications for consumers. The airstrikes, involving over 60 targets and more than 100 precision guided munitions, resulted in the death of five and the injury of six Houthi militants. The UK deployed Typhoon jets and Voyager air-to-air refuelling tankers, while the US utilized a guided missile submarine, a guided missile cruiser, and two guided missile destroyers.

These strikes were aimed at de-escalating tensions and restoring stability to the region, amidst the ongoing conflict between Houthi forces and the Saudi-backed coalition. Miliband’s statement, reflecting the broader discussions on the complexities of international intervention, underscores the importance of intelligence in guiding political and military strategies in such fraught situations.