en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

David Miliband Weighs In on UK’s Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:00 pm EST
David Miliband Weighs In on UK’s Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels

In an interview with Sky News, David Miliband, President of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), voiced his views on the UK’s recent airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. Implicit support or understanding was suggested for the UK’s strategic decision-making in conducting these airstrikes, as Miliband emphasized the crucial role of intelligence in guiding such decisions.

Airstrikes in Response to Houthi Aggression

The UK and the US took swift military action in response to Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. Targeted strikes were launched on more than 60 Houthi military facilities in Yemen, with the intention to degrade and disrupt Houthi capabilities. This action was taken in self-defense, following the Houthi’s targeting of ships. The UK’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed the successful precision strikes on Houthi sites.

Legal Position and Parliamentary Scrutiny

The legal position for these military strikes has been made public and a full statement is expected from the Prime Minister in Parliament. However, there are concerns over the potential impact on international trade and shipping routes, leading to calls for scrutiny and a retrospective vote on the strikes.

International Repercussions

The crisis triggered by these strikes has prompted Russia to request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. It has also led to the diversion of vessels around southern Africa, with potential cost implications for consumers. The airstrikes, involving over 60 targets and more than 100 precision guided munitions, resulted in the death of five and the injury of six Houthi militants. The UK deployed Typhoon jets and Voyager air-to-air refuelling tankers, while the US utilized a guided missile submarine, a guided missile cruiser, and two guided missile destroyers.

These strikes were aimed at de-escalating tensions and restoring stability to the region, amidst the ongoing conflict between Houthi forces and the Saudi-backed coalition. Miliband’s statement, reflecting the broader discussions on the complexities of international intervention, underscores the importance of intelligence in guiding political and military strategies in such fraught situations.

0
Politics United Kingdom Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice
In Evanston, a city that has openly recognized its historical discrimination against Black residents, a landmark event unfolded, setting the order for compensation payments to 454 descendants of those affected. This turning point in the city’s approach to reparations was celebrated with music and guest speakers, hosted at the Evanston Township High School. Evolution of
Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
8 mins ago
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
9 mins ago
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
4 mins ago
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
Warren County Strengthens Jail Security Amidst Manhunt for Escaped Homicide Suspect
6 mins ago
Warren County Strengthens Jail Security Amidst Manhunt for Escaped Homicide Suspect
Jamestown Homicide Suspect Escapes Jail: Authorities Urge Vigilance
7 mins ago
Jamestown Homicide Suspect Escapes Jail: Authorities Urge Vigilance
Latest Headlines
World News
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
34 seconds
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
End of an Era: Football Titans Saban, Carroll, and Belichick Depart
2 mins
End of an Era: Football Titans Saban, Carroll, and Belichick Depart
Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice
2 mins
Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice
David Marsh, Father of TV Star Kym Marsh, Succumbs to Prostate Cancer
2 mins
David Marsh, Father of TV Star Kym Marsh, Succumbs to Prostate Cancer
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
4 mins
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
4 mins
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
5 mins
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
The Montane Spine Race: An Ultimate Test of Endurance
6 mins
The Montane Spine Race: An Ultimate Test of Endurance
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
8 mins
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
35 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app