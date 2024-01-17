David Martin Appointed as President of the European Movement in Scotland

In a significant move, David Martin, the longest-serving UK Member of the European Parliament until Brexit, has taken the helm of the European Movement in Scotland (EMiS) as its new president. He steps into the shoes of former SNP minister Michael Russell, marking a new chapter in the organization’s pursuit for Scotland's return to EU membership.

Martin’s legacy in the EU Parliament has been marked by his deep understanding of the political landscapes within Scotland, the UK, and the EU. His career in EU politics spans over three decades, contributing to his comprehensive knowledge about the European Union's workings and its impact on the UK. As he takes on the mantle of EMiS leadership, his vast experience is expected to fortify the group's advocacy for European values.

EMiS: Advocating Scotland's Return to Europe

EMiS stands as a non-party political group, vigorously campaigning for Scotland's return to EU membership. Its activities are not limited to advocacy; it has been consistently active in promoting European values and underscoring the negative impacts of Brexit on various sectors. Notably, EMiS has spearheaded events like the Our Star project, which employs a giant star symbol to represent the UK's lost place in the EU. This initiative resonates strongly, echoing the group’s intent to maintain Scotland's connection with Europe.

As Martin steps into his new role, he expresses his pride in leading EMiS and acknowledges its crucial role in maintaining Scotland's ties to Europe. EMiS chair David Clarke commends Martin’s appointment, lauding his profound comprehension of politics in Scotland, the UK, and the EU. Clarke also highlights Martin's passion for European ideals of peace, prosperity, and democracy, key elements that echo the essence of EMiS’s mission.