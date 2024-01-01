David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party

In a stirring New Year message to his comrades in the Conservative Party, former Brexit Secretary, Sir David Davis, outlined a strategic path towards triumph in the forthcoming general election. Despite the Conservative Party trailing Labour by a daunting 20% in the polls, Davis’s call to arms echoes a spirit of resilience and unity, drawing inspiration from the improbable victories of Margaret Thatcher in 1987 and John Major in 1992.

According to Davis, the party’s key to success lies not in surrendering to the discouraging poll results, but in learning from the past. The former Brexit secretary pointed to the electoral victories of Thatcher and Major, which were achieved against the odds, as a testament to the party’s ability to rally and triumph even in the face of daunting circumstances.

The Call for Unity

Davis specifically addressed the 38 MPs who abstained from voting on the controversial revised Rwanda migrant scheme. His plea for unity was an evident attempt to avoid the internal strife that had marred the Conservatives during the 1997 election, which was ultimately lost to Tony Blair’s Labour Party. Davis emphasized the need for party discipline and collective effort, underscoring the perils of infighting and disunity.

Among the strategies Davis proposed was the successful implementation of the Rwanda plan, which proposes to send hundreds of migrants to Africa. He suggested that this could serve as a pivotal, game-changing moment for the party, potentially paving the way for similar policies throughout Europe. In addition to this, Davis suggested a tax-cutting budget as a means to galvanize support and set the stage for a Conservative victory in the pivotal London mayoral election.

Concluding his message, Davis underscored the importance of a unified strategy and the potential for a Conservative win at the next general election.