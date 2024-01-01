en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
David Davis Calls for Unity and Resilience in Conservative Party

In a stirring New Year message to his comrades in the Conservative Party, former Brexit Secretary, Sir David Davis, outlined a strategic path towards triumph in the forthcoming general election. Despite the Conservative Party trailing Labour by a daunting 20% in the polls, Davis’s call to arms echoes a spirit of resilience and unity, drawing inspiration from the improbable victories of Margaret Thatcher in 1987 and John Major in 1992.

According to Davis, the party’s key to success lies not in surrendering to the discouraging poll results, but in learning from the past. The former Brexit secretary pointed to the electoral victories of Thatcher and Major, which were achieved against the odds, as a testament to the party’s ability to rally and triumph even in the face of daunting circumstances.

The Call for Unity

Davis specifically addressed the 38 MPs who abstained from voting on the controversial revised Rwanda migrant scheme. His plea for unity was an evident attempt to avoid the internal strife that had marred the Conservatives during the 1997 election, which was ultimately lost to Tony Blair’s Labour Party. Davis emphasized the need for party discipline and collective effort, underscoring the perils of infighting and disunity.

Among the strategies Davis proposed was the successful implementation of the Rwanda plan, which proposes to send hundreds of migrants to Africa. He suggested that this could serve as a pivotal, game-changing moment for the party, potentially paving the way for similar policies throughout Europe. In addition to this, Davis suggested a tax-cutting budget as a means to galvanize support and set the stage for a Conservative victory in the pivotal London mayoral election.

Concluding his message, Davis underscored the importance of a unified strategy and the potential for a Conservative win at the next general election.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uncollectable VAT Arrears and Bitcoin's Bullish Future: A Tale of Two Financial Scenarios

By Rizwan Shah

Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience

By Rizwan Shah

North Koreans Ring in 2024 with State-Approved Festivities Amid Nuclear Pledge

By BNN Correspondents

Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law

By Shivani Chauhan

2003 Cabinet Papers Expose Howard's Role in Blocking Carbon Trading ...
@Australia · 23 mins
2003 Cabinet Papers Expose Howard's Role in Blocking Carbon Trading ...
heart comment 0
Italian MP Investigated as Accidental New Year’s Shooting Stirs Controversy

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian MP Investigated as Accidental New Year's Shooting Stirs Controversy
2024 Election Reshapes U.S. Politics Amid Economic and Foreign Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Election Reshapes U.S. Politics Amid Economic and Foreign Challenges
2024: A Pivotal Year for Australian Political Leaders Albanese and Dutton

By Geeta Pillai

2024: A Pivotal Year for Australian Political Leaders Albanese and Dutton
Ireland’s President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year’s Eve Statement

By Israel Ojoko

Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
12 mins
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
Julius Randle Leads Knicks to Victory Over Timberwolves
14 mins
Julius Randle Leads Knicks to Victory Over Timberwolves
DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Instability
15 mins
DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Instability
The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally
15 mins
The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally
2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers
16 mins
2024 Sports Projections: A Year of High Stakes, Record Contracts, and Potential Game-changers
North Koreans Ring in 2024 with State-Approved Festivities Amid Nuclear Pledge
16 mins
North Koreans Ring in 2024 with State-Approved Festivities Amid Nuclear Pledge
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law
23 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law
NFL Games and a Major Cryptocurrency Hack: A Week of Highs and Lows
24 mins
NFL Games and a Major Cryptocurrency Hack: A Week of Highs and Lows
2003 Cabinet Papers Expose Howard's Role in Blocking Carbon Trading
26 mins
2003 Cabinet Papers Expose Howard's Role in Blocking Carbon Trading
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
46 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app