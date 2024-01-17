David D. Smith: Media Mogul's Acquisition of Baltimore Sun Raises Concerns

David D. Smith, the executive chairman of Sinclair Broadcasting Group, renowned for his political contributions, has recently acquired the Baltimore Sun Media. Known for his history of donating to both Democratic and Republican candidates, Smith has been criticized for his conservative political background and his contributions to conservative causes. His last campaign contributions were made in 2018, corroborating his interest in politics. However, the philanthropic activities of his family's foundation, the David D. Smith Family Foundation, indicate a significant support for conservative and right-wing advocacy groups.

The Family Foundation's Contributions

In 2021, the foundation donated a hefty sum of $275,000 to Project Veritas, an organization recognized for its undercover sting operations targeting journalists, government officials, and political activists. This donation was not a one-off event; the foundation made a notable donation of $261,000 to the same group in 2019. The David D. Smith Family Foundation's donations have not just been limited to Project Veritas. Moms for America, a conservative activist organization that focuses on educating mothers to 'raise patriots and promote liberty,' received $121,000 in 2018. This group has been notably active in efforts to remove books deemed controversial from public schools, engaging in some of the country's most contentious debates.

Smith's Baltimore Sun Acquisition

Smith's acquisition of the Baltimore Sun has shocked Maryland's political world and raised concerns about potential shifts in the paper's news coverage. Despite being a political conservative, Smith has expressed intentions to focus on local news. Nevertheless, his lack of familiarity with the paper and its role in holding local government actors accountable has left the Sun's staffers on edge. The change in ownership may affect the landscape of news in Baltimore and the surrounding area, with concerns about potential further staff cuts to increase profitability.

A Controversial Past

Smith's controversial past includes selling porn videos and meeting with Donald Trump. He has also been accused of threatening to bankrupt one of his own companies to strongarm the league into giving it streaming rights. His takeover could lead to significant changes in the paper's coverage and editorial direction. Smith's ownership of the newspaper is seen as a strategic move to ensure positive coverage for his political interests and negative coverage for his opponents. Despite these controversies, Smith's acquisition of the Baltimore Sun marks the return of local ownership for the first time in nearly four decades.