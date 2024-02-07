David A. Cox Assumes Role as Managing Director of ECTEL

David A. Cox, a seasoned telecom executive with over 17 years of experience in the sector, has assumed the helm as the new Managing Director of the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL), effective from February 1, 2024. This distinguished appointment comes following the tenure of Cheryl Hector Fontenelle, who ably served as Acting Managing Director since July 2021.

A Wealth of Experience

Cox's appointment as Managing Director is a homecoming of sorts. He previously served ECTEL in the capacity of General Counsel, playing pivotal roles in revising interconnection regulations, overhauling the ECTEL Telecommunications Act and Treaty, and contributing to the establishment of legal frameworks for sub-regional roaming and number portability. His profound understanding of the telecommunications landscape and regulatory architecture make him a fitting choice for the top job.

Beyond ECTEL, Cox brings a solid corporate pedigree to his new role. His tenure as Head of Regulatory and Government Affairs for the Caribbean at Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC) provided him with invaluable insights into the intersection of business and regulation in the telecom sector. Further enriching his profile is his leadership role as Chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications Organization (CANTO), where he championed the cause of national telecommunications organizations across the Caribbean.

A Vision for ECTEL

As he steps into his role, David A. Cox has charted out a clear path for ECTEL's future. His immediate focus areas include promoting efficiency, developing a Strategic Plan, and enhancing staff morale. His vision for ECTEL is ambitious yet achievable—to position ECTEL as the premier regulatory body in the Caribbean.

Cox holds a Bachelor of Laws degree, and a Master in International Economic Law, and has been a member of the Bar in various capacities, including being a member of the Honourable Society of Lincoln's Inn and the Utter Bar of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. His multifaceted experience and focused vision for ECTEL will undoubtedly contribute to the organization's continued growth and its mission to enable a vibrant telecommunications ecosystem in the Eastern Caribbean.