Davao Police in the Dark Over Quiboloy's Location Amid Senate Arrest Order

As the saga surrounding televangelist Apollo Quiboloy unfolds, the Davao police force admits to being uninformed of his whereabouts, despite a Senate arrest order for human trafficking and sexual abuse allegations. Statements from both the Police Regional Office XI and the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on Monday underscored their lack of information on Quiboloy, who remains a pivotal figure in these serious charges.

Senate's Legal Maneuver

Last week, the Senate escalated its actions against Quiboloy by issuing an arrest order, aiming to compel his attendance at hearings focused on the alleged crimes, some of which have progressed to local court proceedings. The DCPO's stance, communicated by spokesperson Police Capt. Hazel Tuazon, highlighted a procedural gap, noting the absence of a formal arrest order copy and necessary coordination from the Senate's sergeant at arms. This coordination is deemed crucial to prevent any unrest, considering Quiboloy's significant following.

Local Authorities' Preparedness and Political Silence

Despite the uncertainties, Police Maj. Catherine Dela Rey, PRO XI spokesperson, affirmed the police's readiness to implement the Senate's order. However, Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte refrained from commenting on the situation, labeling it a national issue and steering the conversation towards local concerns. This silence reflects the complex interplay between local and national political dynamics, particularly given Quiboloy's influential status.

Quiboloy's Legal and Public Challenges

Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church, faces mounting legal and public scrutiny. His legal challenges are compounded by allegations detailed on Wikipedia and actions by international law enforcement, including an FBI raid linked to immigration fraud and serious accusations of human rights abuses. The termination of his church's YouTube channel and media outfit further isolates Quiboloy, highlighting the growing controversy surrounding his activities.

The standoff between Quiboloy and the Philippine Senate marks a significant moment in the televangelist's career, intertwining legal, political, and public opinion battles. With local police caught in a logistical and procedural limbo, and political figures maintaining a cautious distance, the unfolding events underscore the complexities of addressing allegations of such a grave nature within the Philippine context. As the situation evolves, the implications for Quiboloy, his followers, and the broader societal discourse on accountability and justice remain to be seen, potentially setting a precedent for handling similar cases in the future.