DA's Larry Lacson Takes Helm as NFA OIC Amidst Rice Sale Scandal, Aims for Food Security

In a decisive move to ensure the integrity and efficiency of the National Food Authority (NFA), the NFA Council recently appointed Larry Lacson, a seasoned official from the Department of Agriculture (DA), as the new Officer-in-Charge (OIC)-Administrator. This appointment comes in the wake of a scandal involving the alleged improper sale of government rice buffer stocks, leading to the preventive suspension of numerous officials and employees of the NFA by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Advertisment

Background and Appointment

Lacson, who holds a doctorate in Agricultural Science from De La Salle Araneta University, has been chosen for his extensive experience in both public and private sectors related to agriculture. His previous roles include directorship at the Bureau of Plant Industry and active participation in agricultural initiatives through PhilFoodex and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel highlighted Lacson's unique perspective and dedication as crucial for steering the NFA through its current challenges, particularly in maintaining the country's rice buffer stocks during the harvest season.

Investigations and Suspensions

Advertisment

The appointment follows a series of investigations by the Office of the Ombudsman into the NFA's operations, focusing on the alleged sale of rice buffer stocks to private traders under dubious circumstances. The scandal prompted the preventive suspension of 139 NFA officials and employees, although 23 warehouse employees have since had their suspensions lifted after cooperating with the investigation. Agri Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee has called for a swift and thorough resolution to the probe, urging President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to cleanse the agency of corruption and restore public trust.

Lacson's Vision for NFA

Lacson's immediate task involves stabilizing the NFA's operations and ensuring the availability of sufficient rice buffer stocks to secure the country's food security. His appointment is seen as a critical step towards reforming the agency, with a focus on transparency and accountability in its dealings. The broader agricultural community and the public await the outcomes of the ongoing investigations, hopeful that under Lacson's leadership, the NFA can regain its credibility and fulfill its mandate effectively.

As Larry Lacson embarks on this challenging role, the stakes are high, not just for the NFA but for the nation's food security. His leadership comes at a crucial time when public trust in the institution hangs in the balance. With a clear vision and firm resolve, Lacson's tenure could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the NFA, one that prioritizes integrity, efficiency, and, most importantly, the welfare of the Filipino people.