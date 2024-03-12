DA's John Steenhuisen on Election Lessons, Maimane's Leadership in News24 Q&A Podcast

In a candid conversation on News24's Q&A podcast, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen opened up about the party's 2019 election challenges and his personal reflections on former leader Mmusi Maimane's tenure. Recorded on 11 March, this dialogue was part of a series aimed at engaging South Africa's party leaders ahead of the pivotal national elections on 29 May.

Reflecting on the Past

Steenhuisen, during the podcast hosted by News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson and assistant editor for politics and opinions Qaanitah Hunter, admitted to missing Maimane on a personal level but critiqued his inexperience as detrimental to the party's leadership. This introspection comes after the DA's lackluster performance in the 2019 elections, prompting a period of reflection and reorganization within the party ranks.

Looking Toward the Future

The DA leader expressed confidence in the party's current trajectory, emphasizing lessons learned from past electoral setbacks. Steenhuisen's comments underline a strategic pivot aimed at strengthening the party's appeal and governance model ahead of the 2024 elections, which are considered crucial for South Africa's democratic evolution.

Engaging the Electorate

News24's Q&A podcast series serves as a platform for in-depth political discourse, offering voters a unique opportunity to understand the perspectives and plans of SA's political leaders. This initiative, featuring discussions of courage, endurance, and the pursuit of truth, aims to deepen the democratic dialogue and inform the electorate's choices in the upcoming elections.