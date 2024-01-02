en English
International Affairs

Dark Money Threatening Global Democracies: A Look at 2024 Elections

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Dark Money Threatening Global Democracies: A Look at 2024 Elections

The legitimacy of democracies globally is under threat due to clandestine money transfers facilitated through offshore tax havens and jurisdictions that prioritize financial secrecy. These transactions not only empower the affluent to accumulate wealth with minimal to zero taxation, but they also grant them unchecked economic and political authority. These obscure financial practices support the erosion of democratic values by enabling tax evasion and manipulating public opinion. Additionally, they contribute to the strengthening of authoritarian regimes by providing a financing medium for activities aimed at disrupting democratic processes.

The Dark Money Trail

The article sheds light on the use of dark money by Russian oligarchs, the Chinese government’s worldwide disinformation campaigns, and the funding of organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah by Iran. All have been enabled by non-transparent financial transactions. The G7 countries are called upon to prioritize the restriction of tax havens and the implementation of more transparent cross-border financial regulations. This includes the extension of ‘know your customer’ rules and full disclosure requirements.

Democratic Struggles and the Role of AI

Such measures would improve tax collection in democracies and reduce the resources available to authoritarian powers. The G7’s consent on a global minimum corporate tax is a positive initiative, but more needs to be done, especially considering the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). AI has the potential to both enable tax evasion and detect it.

Global Battle between Democracy and Autocracy

The article also discusses the global contest between democracy and autocracy expected to play out at the polls in 2024. Seven of the world’s ten most populous countries are expected to vote on national leadership. It emphasizes the struggle for democracy in nations like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Russia, and the impact of these elections on international relations and U.S.-China competition in the Indo Pacific.

Uncertainty in the United States

Concerns about the weakening of opposition figures in many countries and the pivotal nature of the upcoming United States elections are also highlighted. The future of American democracy is under profound challenges due to the intertwining of the judiciary with presidential politics, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the 2024 presidential election. Trump is facing multiple criminal cases and is well-positioned to win the GOP nomination, while Biden’s campaign is concerned about his age and the potential threat of Trump returning to the White House. Both sides are preparing for a contentious election with significant stakes for the future of democracy.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

