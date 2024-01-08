Danny Kruger Warns of Conservative Party’s Potential ‘Obliteration’

In an alarmingly candid critique, Danny Kruger, a Conservative MP and founder of the New Conservatives group, warns of a potential ‘obliteration’ of the Conservative Party in the upcoming election. His comments, which were initially made at a private event and later to The Guardian, present a bleak assessment of the party’s 13-year governance, claiming the country is now ‘sadder, less united, and less conservative.’

The Struggle Within

As Prime Minister Rishi Sunak grapples with the intensifying challenges of rallying support within his party, Kruger’s remarks resonate with an uncomfortable truth. Sunak, currently contending with potential rebellions over North Sea oil and gas extraction and the Rwanda bill, is striving to promote the government’s plan for long-term change. With upcoming by-elections looking increasingly advantageous to Labour, the Prime Minister is hinting at upcoming tax cuts in an effort to secure the loyalty of his party and the public.

Acknowledging Achievements and Failures

Despite his criticism, Kruger acknowledges some achievements of the Conservative Party. He gives credit to the free school movement, the implementation of universal credit, and the handling of Brexit. However, he maintains that overall, the Conservatives’ tenure has been detrimental to the country. His words echo the results of a recent YouGov poll that suggests 75% of Britons believe the UK is in a worse state now than when the Conservative Party came to power in 2010.

A Cautionary Tale

Adding fuel to the fire, Kruger warns that ignoring the party’s core voter base could lead to a fate similar to the far right’s rise in Europe. The rise of Reform UK, which has gained support from Brexit-supporting Labour voters, is a cause for concern. This situation is reflective of the internal divide within the Conservative Party. The socially conservative New Conservatives, led by Kruger, are pushing for a rightward shift. On the other hand, the more centrist One Nation group is advocating for a focus on the economy and mainstream appeal.

As Kruger’s words reverberate through the halls of Conservative Party, it becomes clear that the party faces a significant crossroads. The direction it chooses could very well determine its fate in the upcoming General Election and beyond.