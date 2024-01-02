Daniel Onjeh Warns Against Hoarding of Federal Government Palliatives

APC Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Daniel Onjeh, has issued a stern warning to fellow politicians and public office holders. His message – refrain from hoarding Federal Government palliatives designed to cushion the fallout from the removal of fuel subsidies. The palliatives, part of an overarching government initiative under President Tinubu’s administration, are aimed at providing relief to the less privileged segments of society, including widows and orphans.

Hail for Equitable Distribution

Onjeh, who was on ground supervising the distribution of these palliatives in Otukpo, applauded the efforts of Governor Hyacinth Alia in ensuring an equitable dispersal of aid across Benue State. He urged the electorate to remain vigilant, demanding accountability from federal legislators entrusted with funds earmarked for additional palliative measures. His cautionary note harks back to prior incidents where vital COVID-19 relief materials were inexcusably hoarded.

Understanding Fuel Subsidy Removal

Onjeh underscored the critical need for citizens to understand the reasons behind the fuel subsidy removal. He explained that the long-term benefits of this move, such as the reallocation of funds to improve infrastructure, far outweigh the temporary discomforts. As the former Chairman of the PRODA Governing Board in Enugu, Onjeh stressed the need for political actors to prioritize national interests over personal gain.

A Call for Patience and Transparency

Onjeh urged Nigerians to be patient as they await the fruits of development promised in President Tinubu’s budget proposals. He also cautioned the public to be wary of self-serving public officials who might attempt to claim undue credit for the distribution of government-issued palliatives during the holiday period. He emphasized the importance of transparency in the distribution of future aid releases and insisted on the need for proper accountability from elected officials.