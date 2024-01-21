Daniel McNeil Nominated to Fill Vacancy in Moline's Sixth Ward Aldermanic Seat

In a move that marks the beginning of a new era in Moline's sixth ward, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati has recommended Daniel McNeil for the aldermanic seat left vacant by the passing of former 6th Ward Alderman Pat O'Brien in December 2023. McNeil's appointment is now pending the approval of the city council, with a decisive meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 23.

McNeil's Community Involvement and Leadership

As an individual deeply rooted in his community, Daniel McNeil brings to the table a wealth of experience and a commitment to public service. His professional journey includes his current role as the executive director of Spring Forward, a position he has held since 2014. Prior to this, McNeil served as a program manager for River Action/Partners of Scott County Watersheds, vice president of marketing and customer relations at the Putnam Museum and IMAX Theatre, and director of development at the Figge Art Museum.

His volunteer work, which spans across various community organizations and events, further underlines his dedication to local affairs. This comprehensive background, coupled with his previous experience as a city commissioner, makes McNeil an ideal fit for the vacant aldermanic seat.

The Selection Process

The city received ten applications for the vacant position and conducted interviews with seven candidates. The council's decision to recommend McNeil for the position highlights his relevant experience and his profound understanding of community issues, which is expected to facilitate a smooth transition into his new role.

The Road Ahead

If the city council approves McNeil's appointment, he is set to serve the remainder of O'Brien's term, which will end in May 2025. The swearing-in ceremony is anticipated to take place during the council meeting on Tuesday, February 13. As the city prepares for this potential new chapter, the Moline Fire Department is also in the news for receiving new engines, underscoring the city's commitment to continual development and public safety.