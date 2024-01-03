en English
Environmental Science

Daniel Cameron Appointed as CEO of the 1792 Exchange: An Opposition to ‘Woke Capitalism’

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Daniel Cameron Appointed as CEO of the 1792 Exchange: An Opposition to ‘Woke Capitalism’

Former Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, has been appointed as the CEO of the 1792 Exchange—an organization dedicated to opposing what it terms ‘woke capitalism.’ The 1792 Exchange is committed to influencing Congress on the potential perils associated with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies. The organization seeks to guide U.S. public companies towards ideological neutrality and studies the likelihood of companies engaging in practices such as canceling contracts or denying services on ideological grounds. The appointment of Cameron comes in the aftermath of his unsuccessful gubernatorial run against Andy Beshear.

Cameron’s Stand against ‘Woke Capitalism’

Cameron, who served as the Attorney General until the first day of this year, has expressed his unshakeable commitment to opposing the ESG agenda. He states that such an agenda could potentially alter the fabric of the United States. In his new role, he has pledged to end what he describes as the ‘anti-American ESG agenda’ and halt investment management firms, elected officials, and corporate interests from advancing radical political agendas.

The 1792 Exchange’s Mission

Initially known as the Constitutional Congress Inc., the 1792 Exchange was associated with close affiliates of former President Donald Trump. The organization works with allies to steer public companies back to a neutral stance on divisive, ideological issues. It aims to protect faith-based and conservative institutions and help corporations preserve free exercise, speech, and enterprise.

Nathan Estruth’s Vote of Confidence

Nathan Estruth, the founder of the 1792 Exchange, believes that Cameron is the perfect leader to champion the rights to free exercise, speech, and enterprise. Praising Cameron’s qualifications and capabilities, Estruth expressed his confidence in Cameron’s ability to safeguard these fundamental rights in the face of ‘woke capitalism.’

Environmental Science Politics United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

