Daniel Bwala Discusses Labour Party’s Survival and Future Prospects

In a recent interview on Channels TV, Daniel Bwala, a prominent member of Nigeria’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shared his insights into the future of the Labour Party (LP) and its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Bwala emphasized that the Labour Party’s survival and relevance until 2027 largely depend on how Peter Obi steers the party’s development.

Advice for Peter Obi

Bwala advised Obi to be patient in fostering the party, urging him to familiarize himself with the National Working Committee across different states. He also underscored the importance of Obi getting to know the candidates running for elections under the LP banner. Bwala asserted that for the party to thrive, it is crucial to build a traditional political infrastructure.

The Church and Politics

In a noteworthy statement, Bwala pointed out that Obi should not rely on the church as a structural backbone for winning elections. He suggested that a more traditional political infrastructure is necessary for the Labour Party to thrive. This advice reflects a broader conversation on the dynamics of political party development and election strategies in Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar’s Political Future

During the same interview, Bwala, a former spokesperson for the defunct presidential campaign organization of Atiku Abubakar, stated that Atiku will contest for the presidential seat in 2027, despite having run unsuccessfully six times in the past. Atiku, now 77, has also called on the present Tinubu-led federal government to address the economic hardship confronting Nigerians in 2024.

In conclusion, Bwala’s comments shine a light on the current landscape of Nigerian politics, emphasizing the importance of strong party leadership, a robust political infrastructure, and an understanding of the unique dynamics at play within each party.