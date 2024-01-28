Daniel Andrews Teams Up With Former Political Staffer Zheng Mei in New Venture

Former Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, has embarked on a new venture, partnering with a somewhat obscure former political staffer, Zheng Mei, also known as Marty. The partnership comes as a surprise, considering Andrews' vast network of influential connections and Mei's relative anonymity within the political landscape. Mei previously served under Andrews during his time as Premier, playing an instrumental role in advising the Victorian government's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) deal with China.

The BRI deal, which was later dissolved by ex-Prime Minister Scott Morrison, was a focal point of Mei's advisory duties during his tenure with Andrews. Despite numerous attempts to reach out to him, Mei has remained silent regarding his new business partnership with Andrews. A 2020 report by The Age hinted at Mei's involvement in securing a hefty donation for the Victorian Labor Party from a Chinese business group in the lead-up to the BRI deal.

Who is Zheng Mei?

Mei's background is diverse, encompassing fields like technology, soccer, racial discrimination, and Asian Australian affairs. Among his colleagues, he is known for his work ethic, politeness, and discretion—traits highly treasured within Andrews' office. Mei, originally from the Hunan province in China, migrated to Australia circa 2006 for further studies and initiated his political career as a translator for former Labor MP Hong Lim.

Mei's abilities in networking and dedication to community service are often accentuated as his key strengths. While there are speculations about his political aspirations, Lim asserts that Mei doesn't harbor political ambitions. Instead, he excels in networking and engaging with the community, skills that have earned him recognition and trust within political circles, particularly among Melbourne's Chinese communities.