Daniel Andrews' Office Accused of Overstepping in Health Media Inquiries Control

Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been criticized for his office's tight grip on media inquiries to health agencies, highlighting a concerning centralization of government power. Documents obtained through a freedom of information request reveal over 150 pages of Health Department memos, showing the Premier's Private Office (PPO) heavily involved in managing responses to routine queries meant for hospitals, the health minister, and independent bodies.

Documented Oversight Raises Concerns

Between July and October last year, the Andrew's government's PPO was found to have overseen responses to a broad range of health-related media inquiries. This included intercepting questions directed at hospitals regarding WorkSafe premium impacts, former Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton's absence from press conferences, and requests for data on gender transitioning treatments. The involvement of the PPO in such a wide array of inquiries has alarmed integrity experts and sparked debate over the centralization of power within the Premier's office.

Impact on Transparency and Independence

The findings have raised significant concerns regarding transparency and the independence of Victoria's health agencies. Despite claims of independence by state government officials, the documents demonstrate the PPO's role in directing responses to inquiries that should have been handled by the respective agencies. For example, a journalist's request for a comment from the Voluntary Assisted Dying Review Board was rerouted to the PPO, and the Health Department, not the independently described Review Board, ultimately declined to comment. This practice has been criticized for potentially delaying and filtering important public health information.

Previous Concerns and Calls for Accountability

The centralization of power within the Premier's office is not a new concern. Both the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) and Ombudsman Deborah Glass have previously expressed worries over this issue. Transparency International Australia echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for accountability and the dangers of unelected advisers wielding significant influence. The documents also reveal instances where the PPO was involved in managing inquiries that directly questioned government policy, further blurring the lines between political and bureaucratic processes.

The revelations about the Andrews government's control over health media inquiries prompt a broader discussion on the balance of power in government and the importance of maintaining transparent and independent public institutions. While the former Premier's office has yet to respond to these latest findings, the documented practices underscore the need for ongoing scrutiny and potential reform to ensure that public information remains accessible and unbiased, fostering trust in government operations.