en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:44 am EST
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Middle East, a region fraught with historical tension and geopolitical complexity, has recently seen a delicate dance of diplomacy to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from escalating into a regional war. This diplomatic endeavor has been shared by states across the region, united by the intent of preventing escalation, and thus far, it has been successful.

Non-State Actors: A Potential Threat to Regional Stability

While diplomatic efforts have managed to contain the conflict, the risk of spillover remains significant. Non-state actors such as Yemen’s Houthi fighters and Hezbollah in Lebanon pose potential threats to regional stability. Despite UN-brokered agreements such as the demand for Hezbollah to withdraw from the Litani river, there is a persisting possibility of a military campaign in southern Lebanon if Hezbollah does not comply.

Shift in Iran’s Diplomatic Approach

Interestingly, Iran has shown proactive engagement with Arab states through diplomatic means, indicating a preference for state-level actions over non-state interventions. This shift signals Iran’s willingness to play a more constructive role in the region’s stability.

De-Escalation Policy and Implications for Great Power Competition

Since 2020, the region has witnessed a de-escalation policy, characterized by increased diplomatic coordination among Middle Eastern rivals and rising radicalization among non-state actors and individuals. There has been high-level contact between Saudi and Iranian leaders, signaling an interest in rapprochement. At the same time, Middle Eastern states have expressed reluctance to get involved in great power competition with the U.S., Russia, or China.

Questioning U.S. Global Leadership

However, the U.S. has faced criticism for perceived double standards in its response to the Gaza situation compared to its response to Russia. The U.S. refusal to pressure Israel to end attacks on Gaza has raised questions about its global leadership and reliability among Arab leaders, leading them to seek ties with other global powers. While the U.S. continues to be a key military ally to Gulf Arab states, this recent diplomacy could influence the pursuit of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The Role of UAE and Saudi Arabia

The UAE has pushed for UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and access to humanitarian aid. There is a strong push for Saudi Arabia to demand progress towards Palestinian statehood as a condition for dialogue with Israel. However, most Israeli political leaders oppose the creation of a Palestinian state, and significant U.S. pressure to change this is unlikely.

The Future: Lasting Peace via Palestinian Statehood

Analysts suggest that the U.S.’s strong support for Israel could lead to more violence with Iran-aligned militias in the region. They emphasize that investing in Palestinian statehood is crucial for lasting peace. As the region continues to navigate a path towards stability, the world watches, hopeful that the dance of diplomacy will lead to a harmonious resolution.

0
Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance

By Salman Khan

German Officials Call for Full-Scale Ban on Fireworks After New Year's Eve Violence

By Wojciech Zylm

Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister

By Wojciech Zylm

Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economi ...
@Economy · 6 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economi ...
heart comment 0
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices

By BNN Correspondents

ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley’s Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy

By Bijay Laxmi

Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing

By Bijay Laxmi

Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Community Healing
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty

By Nitish Verma

Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
2 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
4 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
5 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
6 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
6 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
10 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
12 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
14 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
14 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app