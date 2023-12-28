Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Middle East, a region fraught with historical tension and geopolitical complexity, has recently seen a delicate dance of diplomacy to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from escalating into a regional war. This diplomatic endeavor has been shared by states across the region, united by the intent of preventing escalation, and thus far, it has been successful.

Non-State Actors: A Potential Threat to Regional Stability

While diplomatic efforts have managed to contain the conflict, the risk of spillover remains significant. Non-state actors such as Yemen’s Houthi fighters and Hezbollah in Lebanon pose potential threats to regional stability. Despite UN-brokered agreements such as the demand for Hezbollah to withdraw from the Litani river, there is a persisting possibility of a military campaign in southern Lebanon if Hezbollah does not comply.

Shift in Iran’s Diplomatic Approach

Interestingly, Iran has shown proactive engagement with Arab states through diplomatic means, indicating a preference for state-level actions over non-state interventions. This shift signals Iran’s willingness to play a more constructive role in the region’s stability.

De-Escalation Policy and Implications for Great Power Competition

Since 2020, the region has witnessed a de-escalation policy, characterized by increased diplomatic coordination among Middle Eastern rivals and rising radicalization among non-state actors and individuals. There has been high-level contact between Saudi and Iranian leaders, signaling an interest in rapprochement. At the same time, Middle Eastern states have expressed reluctance to get involved in great power competition with the U.S., Russia, or China.

Questioning U.S. Global Leadership

However, the U.S. has faced criticism for perceived double standards in its response to the Gaza situation compared to its response to Russia. The U.S. refusal to pressure Israel to end attacks on Gaza has raised questions about its global leadership and reliability among Arab leaders, leading them to seek ties with other global powers. While the U.S. continues to be a key military ally to Gulf Arab states, this recent diplomacy could influence the pursuit of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The Role of UAE and Saudi Arabia

The UAE has pushed for UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and access to humanitarian aid. There is a strong push for Saudi Arabia to demand progress towards Palestinian statehood as a condition for dialogue with Israel. However, most Israeli political leaders oppose the creation of a Palestinian state, and significant U.S. pressure to change this is unlikely.

The Future: Lasting Peace via Palestinian Statehood

Analysts suggest that the U.S.’s strong support for Israel could lead to more violence with Iran-aligned militias in the region. They emphasize that investing in Palestinian statehood is crucial for lasting peace. As the region continues to navigate a path towards stability, the world watches, hopeful that the dance of diplomacy will lead to a harmonious resolution.