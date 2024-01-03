en English
Local News

Dana Point’s Future: Mayor Jamey Federico’s Vision

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Dana Point, a city graced with natural allure and deep-rooted community ties, has seen Jamey Federico, a former Marine and beloved local, at its helm for two terms as mayor. Having spent his childhood summers in Dana Point and later choosing to settle here with his wife Alexis in 2013, Federico’s life is interwoven with the city’s narrative.

From Marine to Mayor

Both Federico and Alexis had served as Marines, before deciding to lay down their roots in Dana Point, drawn by its charm and its proximity to their commitments. Retiring from the Marines with an unwavering intent to remain in Dana Point, Federico transitioned from military service to local governance, serving as mayor in 2021 and earning reappointment in 2023 for a second term.

A Gaze into the Future

Federico’s mayoral focus encompasses fiscal responsibility, managing the city’s evolution, and making positive contributions to the community. As a new father, he is now viewing the city’s future through a unique lens – that of his daughter’s life.

Revamping the General Plan

The city is currently undertaking a significant task: updating its General Plan. This crucial blueprint, which has remained unchanged for over 30 years, is now being revised under the watchful eyes of the General Plan Advisory Committee. This plan will shape Dana Point’s trajectory for the next two decades, making its review a matter of paramount importance.

Infrastructure & Cultural Shifts

Several infrastructure projects are slated for Dana Point’s horizon, including the construction of underground power lines, road reconfigurations, and harbor construction. Parallelly, the city is committed to enhancing its customer service and has transitioned from an Arts and Culture Commission to a more engaging Ambassadors program, which has proven successful.

Upcoming cultural draws include ‘Shakesbeer in the Park’, a junior ambassador program, and the continuation of established events such as Ramps and Amps, Palm Tree Festival, and Ohana Festival. Federico stresses the significance of maintaining Dana Point’s cultural authenticity in all city events, ensuring the city’s unique character remains unblemished.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

