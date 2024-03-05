Dan Rather Urges Media to Eschew 'Both-Sides-ism' for Credibility Ahead of 2024 Election

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather recently took to social media to express his concerns over the state of journalism as the 2024 election approaches. Rather, known for his critical stance on 'Both-sides-ism' in news reporting, emphasized the urgent need for the media to prioritize truth over false balance, especially in the context of democracy's survival. This call to action comes years after Rather's contentious exit from CBS in 2005 over unauthenticated documents concerning George W. Bush's military record, highlighting his complex legacy in news media.

Challenging 'Both-Sides-ism'

Rather's critique targets the journalistic practice of presenting opposing viewpoints with equal weight, even when one side presents falsehoods. He argues this approach undermines the credibility of the press and fails the public by not holding those who lie accountable. According to Rather, immediate fact-checking should replace the repetition of false narratives. He uses the hypothetical example of Donald Trump falsely claiming the sky is green to illustrate his point, suggesting that the correct response is not to report on the claim as if it has merit, but to assert the truth directly.

The Importance of Fact-Checking

Rather proposes a 'political Rorschach test' to assess lawmakers' commitment to democracy, urging journalists to question them about their stance on key democratic principles and recent controversial decisions, such as the 2020 election results and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. He believes that good journalism, which he views as essential for the survival of democracy, requires rigorous fact-checking and a departure from giving credence to demonstrably false statements.

Reflecting on Past Mistakes

In his call for journalistic reform, Rather also reflects on his own career, acknowledging his past mistakes, particularly the 2005 CBS report. This introspection underscores the broader message that journalists must continuously strive for accuracy and integrity, learning from errors to better combat misinformation. Rather's stance, while controversial to some, ignites a necessary debate on the role of journalism in upholding democratic values in an era increasingly characterized by divisive and false narratives.

The media landscape as we approach the 2024 election is a battleground not just for political ideologies but for the very essence of truth and accountability. Dan Rather's outspoken criticism of 'Both-sides-ism' and his call for immediate and unapologetic fact-checking serve as a reminder of the stakes involved. As the public navigates through a deluge of information, the responsibility of the press to deliver not just news, but truth, becomes ever more critical. Rather's reflections offer a moment for the media industry to consider its role not just as a messenger, but as a guardian of democracy.