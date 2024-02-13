Dan Plato Resigns from DA, Joins People's Movement for Change

Former Cape Town Mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) lawmaker, Dan Plato, has resigned from the party, citing concerns over its identity and the suppression of dissenting voices. He has now joined the People's Movement for Change (PMC) led by Marius Fransman.

A New Political Chapter

Dan Plato, a seasoned politician who has served as the Mayor of Cape Town and a Member of the Provincial Legislature in the Western Cape, announced his resignation from the DA on February 13, 2024. He expressed his belief in bringing his wealth of experience to the PMC, a decision driven by his concerns over the DA's evolving political identity.

Plato refrained from making disparaging remarks about the DA during his resignation announcement. Instead, he focused on his hopes for contributing to the PMC's goals and vision. This move comes after Plato's tenure as the Mayor of Cape Town and his role as the Western Cape MEC for Community Safety.

Concerns Over DA's Loss of Identity

In his resignation statement, Plato expressed concerns about the DA's loss of identity as a political home for the poor and working class. He also alleged that the party suppresses voices that do not align with a certain group. Additionally, Plato criticized the DA's stance on pro-Palestine voices within the party.

Marius Fransman, the leader of the PMC, welcomed Plato's decision and announced that the PMC would be contesting the general elections. The party's primary concerns are service delivery and unemployment, issues that Plato hopes to address in his new role.

DA's Response

The DA confirmed Plato's resignation from the Western Cape legislature and the party. In a statement, the party thanked him for his years of service and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Dan Plato's departure from the DA and subsequent joining of the PMC marks a significant shift in South Africa's political landscape. As the PMC prepares for the general elections, Plato's experience and influence are expected to play a crucial role in the party's campaign.

Key Points: