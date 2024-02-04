Damo & Ivor Facebook Page Slams RTÉ, Calls for Revolution in Ireland

In a surprising twist, the official Facebook page of the discontinued comedy series, Damo & Ivor, has launched a scathing attack on the national broadcaster, RTÉ. The account is inciting people to stop paying their TV licence fees, alleging that RTÉ is a mouthpiece for propaganda. Stamping the posts as far-right rhetoric, they also claim the Irish government has been infiltrated by the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders.

Accusations of Media Monopoly and Governmental Negligence

The posts on the Damo & Ivor page point an accusing finger towards German mega media companies, alleging that they control all media in Ireland. The government stands accused of turning a deaf ear to its citizens, propagating crises, and opening the nation's doors to criminals. The call to arms is clear: a revolution is necessary to reclaim Ireland.

A Revolution to Uphold Irish Rights and Culture

The social media page contends that Irish culture and basic rights are under siege. A revolution, it claims, is the only way to reclaim the nation. However, despite the provocative nature of these posts, RTÉ has chosen to remain silent on the matter. The creator and star of Damo & Ivor, Andy Quirke, too, has remained tight-lipped, ignoring requests for comments.

Public Reaction and Silence from Relevant Parties

There's been a wave of reaction to these posts, but the targeted entities—RTÉ and the Irish government—have opted for no response. Quirke, who is related to former Miss World Rosanna Davison through marriage, has also shied away from making any statement. As the silence prevails, the allegations continue to simmer, sparking debates about the state of Irish media, the government's role, and the future of the nation.