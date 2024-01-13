en English
Lifestyle

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Finally Tie the Knot Amid Pandemic Delay

In the vine-laden vistas of Hawke’s Bay, a long-awaited event unfolded this Saturday, as former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford exchanged marriage vows. This intimate ceremony marked the culmination of a five-year-long engagement, punctuated by a significant delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Delayed Union Amid Pandemic

The wedding, initially scheduled for the summer of 2022, faced a stumbling block in the form of government restrictions on gatherings, an aftermath of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. However, the couple, who first crossed paths in 2012, remained undeterred. Their resolve finally bore fruit as they celebrated their union in the presence of approximately 50-75 guests, including family, close friends, and an array of political figures and celebrities.

An Intimate Affair with High-Profile Attendance

The secluded ceremony saw a blend of political stalwarts and individuals from the world of fashion and gastronomy, providing a distinctive touch to the event. Among the notable attendees were former prime minister Chris Hipkins, former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson, and other illustrious personalities from various walks of life. The couple’s daughter, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, born in 2018, added to the family’s joyous occasion.

Security Measures and Public Reaction

As the high-profile couple exchanged vows, security measures were visibly stringent. ArmourGuard security, alongside police force, maintained a tight perimeter around the venue, addressing a small group of protesters. A helicopter, speculated to be carrying paparazzi, was also noticed hovering in the vicinity.

The wedding preparations mirrored the grandeur of the event. Amid the serene vineyard, a large white gazebo tent was erected, coupled with dining and bar areas. Accommodations for guests were arranged, ensuring a comfortable and memorable experience for all attendees.

Despite the hurdles and delays, the couple’s perseverance led to a day of joy and celebrations, marking a new chapter in their lives. As the couple stepped into this new journey, the world watched, and wished them a future filled with happiness.

Lifestyle New Zealand Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

