en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Dallas City Council to Convene Over $1.1 Billion Bond Program

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Dallas City Council to Convene Over $1.1 Billion Bond Program

The Dallas City Council, in an unprecedented move, is convening for two special meetings this January. The council’s agenda is to deliberate over a proposed $1.1 billion bond program, a point of contention in recent discussions. The bond program, intended to enhance city infrastructure, has sparked debate over its timing and distribution of funds. A consensus eluded council members at a previous meeting in December, leaving crucial issues such as voter ballot timing and fund allocation unresolved.

Details of the Proposed Bond Program

The bond package primarily focuses on funding street and transportation projects, parks, and recreation. A portion of the funds is also earmarked for affordable housing. However, the funding recommendations for affordable housing have been criticized for falling short of advocates’ expectations. The bond program, initially scheduled for discussion earlier, had to be postponed due to Mayor Eric Johnson’s absence, who was attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Implications of the Bond Program

The earliest the bond program could be presented to voters is in May, but this requires City Council approval by February 14. However, some council members advocate for a delay until November, allowing ample time for planning and deliberation. In addition to the bond program, the upcoming meetings will cover other city issues such as the police and fire pension system, federal housing grants, and residential zoning changes to increase housing options.

Different Perspectives on Funding

City staff and a community bond task force have divergent views on fund allocation. The task force suggests allocating more funds for street projects and parks than the staff’s proposal, indicating a difference in priority. The outcome of these discussions is crucial as missing a May election deadline could result in further delays for key city projects. These projects include a new police academy and street repairs, which are of particular importance to underserved communities.

0
Politics United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
51 seconds ago
Court Upholds EPA Decision on Air Quality in Texas Counties: A Deep Dive
In a decisive move, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has stood by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to categorize Rusk and Panola counties in Texas as ‘nonattainment’ for sulfur dioxide emissions. The decision comes in the wake of a dispute over the legitimacy of the initial data put forth by
Court Upholds EPA Decision on Air Quality in Texas Counties: A Deep Dive
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
4 mins ago
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Sir Keir Starmer Engages with Youth: A Candid Q&A Session
5 mins ago
Sir Keir Starmer Engages with Youth: A Candid Q&A Session
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
3 mins ago
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Sending Explicit Messages to Minor
3 mins ago
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Sending Explicit Messages to Minor
BMA Announces Referendum on GP Contract Offer Amid Potential Strike Threat
3 mins ago
BMA Announces Referendum on GP Contract Offer Amid Potential Strike Threat
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
32 seconds
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
39 seconds
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
1 min
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
1 min
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
The End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs From New England Patriots
1 min
The End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs From New England Patriots
Chinese Study Reveals Orai1's Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury
1 min
Chinese Study Reveals Orai1's Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
2 mins
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
2 mins
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
2 mins
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app