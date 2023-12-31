en English
International Relations

Dalai Lama Warns of Rising Risk of Third World War Amid Global Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:37 am EST
In a world teetering on the brink of conflict, the Dalai Lama, spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, has sounded the alarm against the potential outbreak of a third world war. The revered figure attributes the surging global tension to a cocktail of factors, including political disputes, religious conflicts, and the scramble for natural resources.

The Call for Peace

Emphasizing the need for peace and reconciliation, the Dalai Lama urged nations and communities to channel their differences into dialogue and understanding, as opposed to violence. He underscored the catastrophic consequences that a world war would unleash, not only upon the warring nations but also on the entire planet. This would manifest in the form of environmental destruction and unimaginable human suffering.

A Consistent Advocate for Non-violence

The Dalai Lama’s warning aligns with his long-standing advocacy for non-violence and his tireless efforts to foster compassion and human values across international borders. His voice has often been heard in the chorus against war and conflict, imploring world leaders and citizens alike to cultivate a culture of peace and address issues that could snowball into large-scale violence.

Amidst Heightened Global Tensions

The Dalai Lama’s recent commentary comes against a backdrop of amplified international tensions in various parts of the world, which have spurred concerns about the possibility of a major conflict. From the UN Security Council reporting on the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with civilian casualties on both sides, to the UN Secretary-General’s call for defending human rights, the world is witnessing a series of events that could potentially tilt the balance towards war.

The Dalai Lama’s warning, therefore, serves as a timely reminder of the dire need for communication, understanding, and reconciliation in these troubled times. As the world stands on the precipice of potential conflict, his words echo the sentiment that peace and non-violence should be the guiding principles of our global community, and that war, with its disastrous consequences, should be avoided at all costs.

International Relations Politics War
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

