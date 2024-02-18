DA Unveils 2024 National Manifesto: A Call to 'Rescue South Africa' from ANC Grips

On a day marked by anticipation and political fervor, the Democratic Alliance (DA) unveiled its National Manifesto for the 2024 elections at the iconic Union Buildings in Tshwane, Gauteng. Spearheaded by DA leader John Steenhuisen, the event was not just a manifesto launch but a clarion call to 'rescue South Africa' from the grips of the African National Congress (ANC) government, accused by many of corruption and inefficiency. Amidst a backdrop of historical significance and national urgency, Steenhuisen detailed an ambitious agenda aimed at defeating the ANC, leveraging the upcoming election as a pivotal moment for change.

Advertisment

A Coalition for Change

Central to the DA's strategy is the formation of a coalition with 11 opposition parties, presenting a united front against the ANC's decades-long dominance. Steenhuisen passionately discussed the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, describing it as a political game-changer designed to consolidate efforts to unseat the current administration. The DA leader warned against the fragmentation of votes among too many parties, advocating instead for a strong, centralized opposition to ensure stability and effective governance. With polls indicating a potential shift in power, the coalition represents a significant challenge to the ANC's rule, offering a glimpse of a future steered by market-friendly policies, environmental sustainability, and social equity.

Manifesto Highlights

Advertisment

The DA's manifesto is a comprehensive document that promises to address South Africa's most pressing issues. Steenhuisen pledged to end power cuts, revitalize the economy, create 2 million jobs by 2029, expand social safety nets, and implement fiscal rules to stabilize public debt. Notably, the manifesto calls for scrapping race-based economic redress in favor of policies that ensure social equity, alongside tackling the issues plaguing state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Furthermore, the DA seeks to establish debt ceilings to control public borrowing, a move aimed at stabilizing the nation's financial health.

A Vision for the Future

With a tone of resolve and optimism, Steenhuisen painted a picture of a future under DA leadership that prioritizes action over inaction. He underscored the DA's commitment to halving the rate of violent crime, crushing corruption, lifting six million people out of poverty, improving education, and ensuring quality healthcare for all. These priorities resonate with a populace yearning for change, making the DA's manifesto not just a list of promises but a blueprint for a better South Africa. Steenhuisen's speech at the Union Buildings was a moment of solemn pledge to the nation, grounded in the reality of South Africa's challenges in 2024 yet aspiring for a transformed country.