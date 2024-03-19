Da Nang Woman Charged with Multi-Billion VND Fraud, Faked Gov't Ties

Bui Thi Luong, a 48-year-old from Da Nang City, is currently under investigation for allegedly defrauding a business couple in Quang Ninh by falsely claiming connections with government officials. Promising business expansion assistance for a hefty fee, Luong's deceit unfolded over several months, culminating in a significant financial loss for the victims and legal repercussions for herself.

Advertisment

Deception Unraveled

In early 2021, Luong introduced herself to the entrepreneurial couple, leveraging an acquaintance to build trust. She boasted about her extensive network within the government, offering her services to facilitate business growth and resolve bureaucratic challenges. The couple, enticed by the prospect of expanding their coal business in Vietnam's northern coal hub, agreed to Luong's terms, resulting in payments totaling VND95 billion. Additionally, they paid two of Luong's associates, believing in the value of their "services." However, as time passed, it became apparent that Luong's promises were empty, prompting the couple to demand their money back.

Legal Actions and Admissions

Advertisment

After several unsuccessful attempts to reclaim their investment and witnessing no progress in their business dealings, the couple reported Luong to the authorities in mid-2022. The Cau Giay District Police Department in Hanoi took up the case, leading to Luong's admission of the charges against her. Despite returning a fraction of the money (VND9.3 billion), Luong still owes the couple more than VND86 billion. Her associates have yet to return any of the funds given to them, complicating the recovery process for the victims.

Wider Implications

This case sheds light on the broader issue of fraudulent schemes leveraging purported government connections to exploit individuals and businesses. It also underscores the importance of due diligence and skepticism when dealing with intermediaries offering seemingly lucrative but unverifiable services. As Vietnam intensifies its crackdown on corruption and fraud, this incident serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the need for transparency and legal safeguards in business transactions.