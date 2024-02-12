DA Leader Files Criminal Charges Against South African Deputy President Over Corruption Allegations

In a decisive move that echoes the public's mounting frustration with alleged corruption, John Steenhuisen, leader of South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA), files criminal charges against Deputy President Paul Mashatile. This bold step comes after numerous media reports implicate Mashatile in corruption during his tenure as MEC for Human Settlements in Gauteng.

A Trail of Allegations

The charges against Mashatile span nearly two decades and encompass nepotism, family patronage, and the purchase of a R28.9 million mansion in Constantia by his son-in-law. This transaction raises eyebrows, especially considering the son-in-law's company owes the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements a staggering R7 million.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mashatile stands accused of misleading parliament and breaching the Code of Conduct. Despite the gravity of these allegations, Ramaphosa remains silent, prompting the DA to take legal action.

A Call for Accountability

Steenhuisen's actions underscore the DA's belief that Ramaphosa's inaction indicates indifference towards addressing corruption within the African National Congress (ANC). By filing charges, the DA sends a clear message: no one is above the law.

Pressure Mounts on the Ruling Party

As the general elections loom, this development intensifies pressure on the ruling ANC, which is already grappling with corruption and mismanagement concerns. The DA's actions serve as a rallying cry for citizens seeking transparency and accountability.