en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

D.C. Council Deliberates on ‘Secure DC’ Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:56 am EST
D.C. Council Deliberates on ‘Secure DC’ Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions

The D.C. Council is deliberating on a multifaceted crime bill called ‘Secure DC,’ designed to address the city’s escalating violent crime by strengthening penalties for offenses such as carjackings, retail theft, and specific gun crimes. This comprehensive legislation, orchestrated by Judiciary Committee Chair Brooke Pinto, consolidates several temporary measures and other proposals previously under Council consideration.

‘Secure DC’: A Consolidated Approach to Crime

This omnibus legislation is the brainchild of Councilwoman Brooke Pinto, who seeks to amalgamate multiple proposals and bills targeting public safety into one robust legislation. The bill, with its hundred-plus provisions, has gained support from residents, businesses, and visitors, demonstrating a shared concern about the state of public safety and violence in the area.

Key Provisions and Controversies

The ‘Secure DC’ crime bill includes provisions to enhance penalties for carjackings, retail theft, and some gun charges. One of the most controversial proposals, which would have permitted warrantless searches of individuals charged with violent crimes and released pending trial or probation, has since been excised due to its potential for misuse and implications for harassment. The bill also makes numerous changes to the definitions of crimes and their maximum penalties, introduces penalty enhancements for crimes targeting certain groups, and resurrects an anti-mask provision.

Supporters and Critics

U.S. Attorney Matt Graves and Mayor Muriel Bowser have voiced their support for the bill, with Bowser underscoring the need to hold those who undermine city safety accountable. However, the bill has not been free of criticism. Civil liberties groups, such as the ACLU-DC, have expressed concerns that some provisions may lead to an abuse of power and infringe on rights. Despite these concerns, certain council members have expressed a tentative willingness to back the bill, pending certain modifications.

The future of ‘Secure DC’ remains uncertain, with the Council’s approval and funding for the bill’s provisions yet to be determined. As of now, no cost estimate for implementing all provisions of the legislation is available.

0
Crime Law Politics
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
45 seconds ago
Missouri Man Sentenced to 17 ½ Years for Attempted Child Pornography Production
On Friday, a U.S. District Court Judge handed down a 17 1⁄2 years federal prison sentence to James D. Kukan, a resident of Lincoln County, Missouri. The 39-year-old man faced the severe punishment after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted production of child pornography. The case unveils a chilling narrative of breach of privacy,
Missouri Man Sentenced to 17 ½ Years for Attempted Child Pornography Production
Daytime Shooting of Two Teenagers Near Schools in Newark, New Jersey
4 mins ago
Daytime Shooting of Two Teenagers Near Schools in Newark, New Jersey
Montreal Strip Club Chez Parée Faces Hefty Fines Amidst Grave Public Safety Violations
4 mins ago
Montreal Strip Club Chez Parée Faces Hefty Fines Amidst Grave Public Safety Violations
Inmate Charged for Concealing Synthetic Marijuana in Prosthetic Leg
46 seconds ago
Inmate Charged for Concealing Synthetic Marijuana in Prosthetic Leg
Mount Vernon Family Offers Reward for Stolen Emotional Support Chihuahua
3 mins ago
Mount Vernon Family Offers Reward for Stolen Emotional Support Chihuahua
Daughter's Podcast 'Ice Cold Case' Revives 21-Year-Old Unsolved Murder
3 mins ago
Daughter's Podcast 'Ice Cold Case' Revives 21-Year-Old Unsolved Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
7 seconds
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
14 seconds
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
1 min
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
1 min
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
1 min
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
1 min
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
2 mins
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
2 mins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
2 mins
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app