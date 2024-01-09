en English
Courts & Law

D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump’s Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
A crucial hearing at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals unfolded as a panel of three judges questioned the validity of former President Donald Trump’s claim of broad presidential immunity from prosecution on charges related to the 2020 presidential election. The panel comprised Judge Florence Pan, Judge Michelle Childs, and Judge Karen Henderson, who cast doubt on the arguments presented by Trump’s legal team.

Skepticism Over Immunity Claims

The legal team argued that a former president can only be prosecuted if they have been impeached and convicted by the Senate. However, the judges questioned this broad interpretation of immunity, countering with hypothetical situations such as a president ordering a murder or selling pardons. The courtroom was filled with media, public observers, Trump’s legal team, and George Conway, a critic of Trump.

Concerns About Setting a Precedent

Judge Pan noted that Trump’s team had previously argued the opposite during his second impeachment. Judge Childs highlighted that under Trump’s framework, a president could resign to avoid impeachment and subsequent prosecution. Judge Henderson expressed concern that Trump’s argument gave executives too much leeway to break the law. The judges also discussed the potential for an influx of legal actions against former presidents, with concerns about setting a precedent that could open ‘floodgates.’

Countering the Notion of Broad Immunity

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team, led by James Pearce, argued against the notion of such broad immunity, stating that it would lead to a frightening future where presidents could commit crimes without consequences. Pearce countered that there has been societal recognition since Watergate that former presidents can face criminal prosecution. The hearing marked the first time Trump and Smith were in the same room since Trump’s arraignment in August, but they did not interact.

The hearing took place as Trump’s trial, scheduled for March 4, may be delayed due to these immunity claims. The Supreme Court previously declined to review the immunity arguments directly, leading to the current appeals process. The case carries enormous ramifications for the landmark criminal case against Trump and for the broader question of whether an ex-president can be prosecuted for acts committed in the White House.

Courts & Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

