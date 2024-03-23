Czech National Library Launches Mobile Units to Preserve Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Amid War

The National Library of the Czech Republic has embarked on a pioneering initiative aimed at safeguarding Ukraine's cultural artefacts, currently threatened by the ongoing conflict. The library plans to dispatch mobile units to Ukraine, designed for the conservation and digitization of invaluable cultural materials. Tomáš Foltýn, the head of the National Library, highlighted the project's significance, emphasizing the role of culture in defining a nation's identity and strength.

Preservation on Wheels: Czech Republic's Innovative Approach

The project, conceptualized around 2016/2017, is part of the Czech National Library's broader strategy for the long-term preservation of its collection. With the war in Ukraine posing a direct threat to cultural institutions and their holdings, the library has proposed the deployment of two specialized mobile units. The first unit focuses on the conservation and restoration of library collections, ensuring their physical protection and preparing them for further restoration processes. The second unit, dubbed 'Arc Number Two', will concentrate on the digitization of significant collections, facilitating easier preservation of documents crucial for Ukrainian history, education, and research.

Collaboration and Expertise: The Foundation of Success

The initiative benefits from the expertise of professionals within the Czech National Library, including those who have worked with international foundations like the Getty Foundation in the US. These specialists are pivotal in handling the physical objects and documents that will be extracted for preservation. Furthermore, the project envisions a long-term cooperation with Ukrainian librarians, offering training, workshops, and a platform for knowledge exchange to ensure the enduring preservation of cultural heritage.

A Vision Beyond the Conflict

While the immediate goal is to safeguard Ukrainian cultural artefacts during the war, the project has a broader vision. The mobile units will eventually return to Czechia, where they will serve educational purposes and be available for emergency use in cultural institutions facing various disasters. This long-term perspective underscores the initiative's commitment not only to immediate cultural preservation but also to future educational and emergency response needs across Europe. The Czech National Library's project, supported by the Czech Ministry of Culture, exemplifies the importance of culture in nation-building and resilience, advocating for public support to protect and preserve cultural heritage for future generations.