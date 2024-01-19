Czech Firms to Bolster Iraq's Petroleum Derivatives Production: A Step Towards Self-Reliance

In a significant move towards fostering energy independence, Czech Ambassador to Iraq, Petr Štěpánek, has laid out the commitment of Czech oil companies in aiding Iraq to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of petroleum derivatives, such as gasoline and gas. Aiming to trim down Iraq's dependency on imports for these pivotal products, this initiative marks a new chapter in the energy sector of Iraq.

Czech Firms and the Iraqi Oil Sector

Štěpánek shed light on the deep-rooted history of Czech companies in shaping the Iraqi oil sector, as well as the upgrading of Iraqi refineries. Some of these refineries were initially built by Czech firms, demonstrating a longstanding cooperation. This commitment is further underpinned by the ongoing collaboration between Czech companies and the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, pushing forward the development work in the oil industry.

Unofficial yet Significant Collaborations

While there is no formal government-to-government accord, Štěpánek noted that agreements have been reached at a corporate level between Czech and Iraqi companies. These include the South Refineries Company, which stands as a testament to the strong mutual interest and collaborative intent. A modern Czech company has also been identified for its innovative capabilities, marking it as a potential contributor to oil extraction in Iraq in the near future.

+964: A Leap Towards Digital Iraq

Meanwhile, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani spoke on Iraq's triumph over past challenges, the importance of economic diversification, regional stability, and the value of international relationships. The Prime Minister unveiled the vision of a self-reliant, economically robust, and stable Iraq. Further strengthening this vision, the launch of the Iraqi digital platform, +964, was announced, signaling a leap towards a digital Iraq and adding another layer to the country's ongoing growth narrative.