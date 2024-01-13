Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC’s Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his January 8 address, vehemently reiterated the African National Congress’s (ANC) support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara, while emphatically condemning the killing of Palestinians. This strong reaffirmation of solidarity from the ANC underlines the broader South African stance towards these nations, effectively echoing the voices of struggle and resilience.

ANC’s Fight against Corruption

Ramaphosa didn’t shy away from acknowledging the malignant issue of corruption within the government, branding it as counterrevolutionary. He emphasized the ANC’s relentless commitment to eradicating this cancer from the system, shedding light on the party’s dedication towards the establishment of a transparent and accountable government.

Community Policing and Service Improvements

The president also underscored the importance of community policing forums (CPF), encouraging ANC branches to actively participate in these forums to help mitigate crime rates. Ramaphosa addressed pressing service issues such as sewage spillage, water shortages, and city cleanliness, insisting on accountability for those failing in their duties. He conveyed the urgency of these issues and the government’s determination in resolving them.

Private Sector and Economic Opportunities

On the economic front, Ramaphosa called on the private sector to dismantle barriers to employment for women and the youth. He urged them to create job opportunities across all age groups, indicating a vision towards an inclusive and diverse workforce. The president also acknowledged the challenges of electricity supply and load shedding, expressing a commitment to transparency and progress in overcoming these hurdles.

ANC’s Stance on the Upcoming Elections

Ramaphosa rallied for a vigorous campaign for an outright win in the elections, openly criticizing coalitions for their negative impact on service delivery. He dismissed the effectiveness of opposition parties’ manifestos, indicating a confident stance on ANC’s own policies and commitments.

Expansion of Social Assistance

Touching on the subject of social assistance, Ramaphosa highlighted the expansion of government grants, pointing out the increase from 2.5 million recipients in 1999 to over 18 million at present. He specifically mentioned the newly introduced R350 grant, signaling the government’s efforts to aid the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society.

In his speech, Ramaphosa managed to convey a message of resilience and improvement. He acknowledged past mistakes but emphasized ongoing development and support for trade unions. Through his words, he painted a picture of a government that is not afraid to face its challenges head-on, a government that is committed to its people and their welfare.